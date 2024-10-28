BRAC Bank logs over Tk1,000cr profit in 9 months
Its consolidated net profit jumped by 74% during the period
BRAC Bank posted consolidated net profit of Tk1,010 crore in nine months of 2024.
The bank approved the un-audited financial statement for the January-September period at a board meeting held today (28 October).
According to the statement, its consolidated net profit jumped by 74% during the period, compared to the same period last year.
At the end of September, its consolidated earnings per share stood at Tk4.92, which was Tk2.97 a year ago.