BRAC Bank logs over Tk1,000cr profit in 9 months

TBS Report
28 October, 2024, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2024, 08:57 pm

Its consolidated net profit jumped by 74% during the period

BRAC Bank posted consolidated net profit of Tk1,010 crore in nine months of 2024.

The bank approved the un-audited financial statement for the January-September period at a board meeting held today (28 October).

According to the statement, its consolidated net profit jumped by 74% during the period, compared to the same period last year.

At the end of September, its consolidated earnings per share stood at Tk4.92, which was Tk2.97 a year ago.

