Brac Bank to issue Tk700 crore bond

Stocks

TBS Report
08 June, 2023, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2023, 09:04 pm

Related News

Brac Bank to issue Tk700 crore bond

The bond issuance is subject to approval by the regulatory authorities

TBS Report
08 June, 2023, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2023, 09:04 pm
Brac Bank to issue Tk700 crore bond

Brac Bank Limited has decided to raise Tk700 crore through issuing a subordinated coupon bearing bond in the capital market.

The private sector lender, in its Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) filing on Thursday, said it will be able to strengthen its Tier-II capital base through the bond, which will be issued for seven years, subject to the approval by the regulatory authorities.

Meanwhile, in the first quarter (January-March) of this year, the bank's consolidated earnings per share grew by 25% year-on-year and stood at Tk0.96.

Last year, its net profit increased by more than 32% year-on-year and stood at Tk612 crore. In that year, the bank paid 7.5% cash and 7.5% stock dividends to its shareholders.

In an earnings disclosure event, Brac Bank's Managing Director and CEO Selim RF Hussain thanked the strong growth in balance sheet that referred to more deposit mobilisation and more lending or investing.

"In 2022, the bank significantly upgraded its digital services and customer propositions. We plan to continue this momentum and double our business by 2025," he added.

The bank's non-performing loans decreased to 3.72% at the end of 2022, from 3.9% a year ago.

Its shares traded at the floor price of Tk35.8 each at the DSE on Thursday.

Top News / Banking

BRAC Bank / Bond Issue

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Our failure to prevent curious onlookers from gathering around the herds is a hindrance to mitigating human-elephant conflict. Photo: Mohammed Mostafa Feeroz

Bleak and desolate? The future of elephants in northern Bangladesh

4h | Earth
Apple does not need to make mixed reality seem exciting to get customers through its doors. They’re turning up in droves anyway, to buy new iPhones or to visit the Genius Bar for IT support. Photo: Bloomberg

Apple has 520 reasons its $3,499 headset will prevail

7h | Panorama
Md Shamsuddoha. Sketch: TBS

'Extreme heat waves are here to stay'

8h | Panorama
Kestopur’s residents have crafted fans for generations and provided it to Rajbari, Faridpur, Kustia, Madaripur, Dhaka and several other districts. Photo: Masum Billah

Talpakha: When novelty becomes necessity

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

13 helpful tips to negotiate about job

13 helpful tips to negotiate about job

2h | TBS Career
Why did Messi turn away from Europe?

Why did Messi turn away from Europe?

3h | TBS SPORTS
Breaching the Kakhovka dam – who benefits?

Breaching the Kakhovka dam – who benefits?

7h | TBS World
The cost of rechargeable fan is increasing hourly due to heating and load shedding

The cost of rechargeable fan is increasing hourly due to heating and load shedding

10h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

3
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage

4
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

5
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

6
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed Paulash/TBS
Energy

LPG price drops by Tk13.42 per kg