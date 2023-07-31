BRAC Bank to invest in 'bKash Digital Bank PLC'

BRAC Bank Limited has decided to invest in opening a digital bank under the name of bKash Digital Bank PLC.

According to the stock exchange filing, the digital bank will be opened subject to the approval of Bangladesh Bank.

Besides, the bank also approved its half-yearly financial statement for 2023 at a board meeting held on Sunday.

Its consolidated earnings per share (EPS) jumped 58% to Tk1.03 in the April-June quarter of 2023, against the same quarter in the previous year.

At the end of the first half of this year, its consolidated EPS was Tk1.93, which was Tk1.37 a year ago.

Its shares were being traded on the floor price at Tk35.80 each on Monday (31 July) at the Dhaka Stock Exchange.