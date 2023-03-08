Blue-chip sorrow in the Dhaka bourse 

Regulatory instructions and market sentiment from time to time have been changing the liquidity scenario across the board in the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), which enables many investors to sell their stocks either for some cash to withdraw or to buy any other stock they prefer.

One thing seems to have remained constant for the last five to six months – the sorrow of blue-chip investors – as two out of every three blue-chip shares found no buyers at the floor price over the past few months.

Twenty of the 30 stocks making up the DSE blue-chip index DS30 had no bidders during the closing bell on 7 March, just like the other days over months.

Since the regulator allowed any stock to be traded at 10% below the floor price only in the block market, large investors are often closing some of their positions in blue-chip stocks stuck on the floor.

The relief, however, is not for retail investors unless they hold any scrip worth Tk5 lakh as no block trade beyond the regular trading screen is allowed with a size less than Tk5 lakh.

It was barely because of the blue-chip companies' fundamental performance in general, said investment experts, adding that instead, the market situation is against those who preferred the soundest stocks in their portfolio.

For instance, Square Pharmaceuticals, the largest pharmaceutical company of the country, has been growing in terms of sales and profits even in the tough business environment nowadays.

Its shares are stuck at Tk209.8 apiece to be traded at their lowest ever valuation compared to their earnings.

Price-to-earnings (PE) ratio, which theoretically indicates how many years an investor would need to be paid back the poured capital out of the company's annual profits alone, came down to 8.75 for the first time in the stock's 28-year history in the DSE.

Yet there is no buyer.

Not only Square Pharmaceuticals, but five of the blue-chip stocks stuck on the floor are trading at single-digit PE ratios, while the average market PE was 14.32 at the end of last week.

Beximco Ltd, The City Bank, IFIC Bank and South East Bank shares are trading at PE ratios lower than 10, while stock market's big names like Brac Bank, IDLC Finance, Grameenphone, Beximco Pharmaceuticals, Bangladesh Submarine Cable, BAT Bangladesh, United Power, and Titas Gas are trading at lower or around the average market PE.

Stock market expert Abu Ahmed, a former professor of economics at the University of Dhaka, said after such undervaluation the stocks might have bounced back if the prices were allowed to move freely.

"Buying the stocks at floor prices nowadays means your capital is at a risk of getting stuck," he said.

Patient investors, especially the institutional ones, know well their blue-chip stocks would generate good return someday and also the compound annual return the stocks have been generating over years are still much higher than that from the fixed income instruments, said Chartered Financial Analysts Md Moniruzzaman, vice president of Bangladesh Merchant Bankers Association.

"Right now, it seems everyone is trying to play the market timing game and investors are in a wait and see mood when deciding about blue chip stocks," he said.

Mohammad Emran Hasan, chief executive officer (CEO) of Shanta Asset Management, previously said in an interview with TBS, foreign portfolio investors mostly chose the blue-chip stocks and because of the foreign currency equations, they have been net sellers in the DSE for a prolonged period that did not let blue-chip stocks breathe a lot to move higher.

However, when the foreign selloffs would come to an end, blue-chip stocks might see a turnaround to generate a good return, he believes.

No one knows the moment eagerly sought by the blue chip investors.

Beacon Pharmaceuticals, Bangladesh Shipping Corporation, Delta Life, Islami Bank, LafargeHolcim Bangladesh, Meghna Petroleum, Olympic Industries, Orion Pharmaceuticals, Sea Pearl Beach Resorts, and Unique Hotel are the ten blue-chip stocks one can sell nowadays in the DSE.

Blue-chip stocks are selected by the DSE index committee not only based on their fundamental performance, but also their market liquidity that comes from having enough buyers and sellers on the screen.

Professor Ahmed said this was an irony of the blue-chip stocks that turned illiquid.

Power Grid, GPH Ispat and BSRM Ltd are the three blue chip stocks that made profits in the last fiscal year, but incurred losses in the first half of this fiscal year mainly due to the foreign exchange turbulence.

A stockbroker, seeking anonymity, said the market situation nowadays is creating a bad example before the average retail investors as they might learn blue-chip stocks are worse than average or junk stocks in the secondary market.