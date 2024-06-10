Block trading of 10 RACE-managed mutual funds resumes

Block market transactions facilitate large trades at prices within a range of 10% higher or lower than the regular market price

Block trading of 10 RACE-managed mutual funds resumes

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has reinstated trading for 10 mutual funds managed by the Bangladesh RACE Asset Management within a day of suspension, according to Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) sources.

Block market transactions facilitate large trades at prices within a range of 10% higher or lower than the regular market price. These transactions occur outside the regular trading screen and require a minimum transaction value of Tk5 lakh. 

This mechanism allows for sizable transactions at pre-agreed prices without disrupting the regular market.

On Sunday, the BSEC issued the suspension order so that the market watchdog can carry out a probe into alleged fund anomalies, said a senior official of the securities regulator.

He said the probe committee formed by the BSEC against the RACE will look into the allegation of fund embezzlement and submit a report within 60 days, starting from 6 June. 

Rezaul Karim, spokesperson and executive director of the BSEC, told TBS that the commission had prohibited block trades of the funds following the probe committee's request. However, the commission later withdrew the order and asked the bourses to resume trading.

The closed-end funds managed by the RACE are — EBL First Mutual Fund, Trust Bank 1st Mutual Fund, IFIC Bank 1st Mutual Fund, 1st Janata Bank Mutual Fund, Popular Life First Mutual Fund, PHP First Mutual Fund, EBL NRB Mutual Fund, AB Bank 1st Mutual Fund, First Bangladesh Fixed Income Fund and Exim Bank 1st Mutual Fund.

RACE also manage two open-ended funds — the RACE Special Opportunities Unit Fund and the RACE Financial Inclusion Unit Fund.

