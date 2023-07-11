Block trades make 99% of SME boars turnover

Stocks

TBS Report
11 July, 2023, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2023, 10:41 pm

Related News

Block trades make 99% of SME boars turnover

TBS Report
11 July, 2023, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2023, 10:41 pm
Block trades make 99% of SME boars turnover

The daily turnover at the small capital platform of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) stood at Tk21.25 crore on Tuesday, where 99% came from block market transactions.

A block market is where buyers and sellers set share prices in advance and then carry out the trade. Shares cannot be bought or sold for less than Tk5 lakh here. 

According to market insiders, investors prefer trading shares through the block market rather than trading through the main platform. The securities regulator opened the block market at the SME platform on 21 May. 

On Tuesday, shares of 15 companies at the SME board were traded at Tk21.03 crore through the block market. Among them, BD Paints, Wonderland Toys, and Mamun Agro were the most traded stocks. 

Wonderland Toys was the highest gainer on the SME platform with 9.97% gain, followed by BD Paints and MK Footwear.

On Tuesday, the SME platform index DSMEX jumped by 47 points to reach 1,440, compared to the previous trading session. On the day, 13 issues advanced and 2 declined.

The small capital platform or the SME board was launched in 2021. Initially, in order to be considered eligible for trading shares in this platform, there was an obligation to invest at least Tk1 crore in the shares of listed companies.

Eligible investors had to fill in a number of forms in order to trade on this platform.

Because of a capital crunch and a low number of investors, the platform had not gained much popularity. Therefore, the process of trading shares on this platform was later made simple, and the minimum investment requirement was halved.

But, as the investors did not show much interest even after those measures, the minimum investment was further reduced to Tk20 lakh for each investor. 

stocks / SME

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Andreas Kluth/Columnist . Illustration: TBS

Europe wasn't built for our era of hard power and war

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Anatomy of 'Khela Hobe': When a political slogan becomes a cross-cultural phenomenon

12h | Panorama
Gym equipment installed in Dhaka North’s parks are not fit for those looking for a proper workout where as gyms under Dhaka South have worn-out equipment and unfavourable environment. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Are Dhaka's public gyms serving the public?

15h | Panorama
The architecture seamlessly merges with ongoing artistic endeavours, capturing a myriad of poignant memories. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Where art resides: The house of sculptor Alak Roy

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Is Threads really a 'Twitter killer'?

Is Threads really a 'Twitter killer'?

6h | Tech Talk
Sirajganj's traditional ‘Solop er Ghol’ has entered the century

Sirajganj's traditional ‘Solop er Ghol’ has entered the century

7h | TBS Stories
US cluster bomb decision sparks controversy

US cluster bomb decision sparks controversy

1d | TBS World
Langra and Ashwina mangoes are now Bangladesh's own products

Langra and Ashwina mangoes are now Bangladesh's own products

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
Mother Club started in 1983 and for the last 40 years, more than 20,000 girls and women have learnt swimming in this club. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Mother Club:  A 40-year-old swimming pool tucked away in a corner of Moghbazar

5
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

6
Democratic US presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Los Angeles, California, US, March 4, 2020/ Reuters
US Election 2020

I will be a President for all Americans, Biden says after winning presidency