bKash's profit jumps 2,100% in Jan-Sept

Stocks

TBS Report
01 November, 2023, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2023, 02:15 pm

The organisation also reported operating profit this year, which was a loss a year ago due to its high cost in the commercial and administration segment.

bKash Limited, country's leading mobile financial services provider, made a profit of Tk88 crore in the first nine months of this year thanks to the interest income from  deposits.

During the same period a year back, the BRAC Bank subsidiary's profit was Tk4 crore meaning that it posted 21 times higher profit in the January-September period.

Besides, the organisation reported operating profit this year, which was a loss a year ago due to its high cost in the commercial and administration segment.

In the third quarter (July-September) this year, its profit was Tk49 crore, which was Tk46 crore a year ago at the same time.

