bKash reports Tk218 crore profit in nine months

bKash Limited, the country's premier mobile financial services provider, reported a net profit of Tk218 crore in January-September 2024, marking a staggering 147% increase from the amount recorded in the same period of last year.

The BRAC Bank subsidiary demonstrated robust revenue growth, surging by 19% to Tk3,645 crore compared to the previous year, according to the company's financial statement published today (29 October).

In the July-September period, bKash's profit was Tk109 crore, which was Tk49 crore a year ago at the same time.