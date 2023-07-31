bKash makes Tk38cr profit in H1 of 2023

bKash Limited made a profit of Tk38 crore in the first half of this year thanks to the interest income from the deposits.

During the same period a year back, the mobile financial services provider reported a loss of Tk42 crore.

Although, the organisation is still in operating loss due to its high cost in the commercial and administration segment.

The BRAC Bank subsidiary incurred an operating loss of Tk22.96 crore in the January-June period this year, but it earned Tk83 crore from the deposits as finance income, which offset the loss and helped the company to make a profit.

In the second quarter (April-June) this year, its profit was Tk2.37 crore, which was a loss of Tk13.68 crore a year ago at the same time.