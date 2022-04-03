BIFC to meet shareholders after four years

Stocks

TBS Report
03 April, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2022, 07:54 pm

Related News

BIFC to meet shareholders after four years

According to data from the Bangladesh Bank, BIFC is overwhelmed with default loans

TBS Report
03 April, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2022, 07:54 pm
BIFC to meet shareholders after four years

The Bangladesh Industrial Finance Company (BIFC) is going to face its shareholders in an annual general meeting (AGM) after four years.

The joint venture leasing and financing company – in a stock exchange disclosure – said, as per a High Court order, it will hold the pending AGM for 2018 on 17 May 2022 on a digital platform.

According to data from the Bangladesh Bank, BIFC is overwhelmed with default loans. As of June last year, it disbursed Tk814.04 crore as loans, of which Tk774.12 crore or more than 95% defaulted.

Worse, Tk772 crore of the default loan is uncollectible as most of the borrower companies exist only on paper.

According to sources in the central bank, several companies including Sunman Group owned by Major (retd) Abdul Mannan, a former chairman of BIFC, are among the big defaulters.

In 2021, the central bank's inquiry committee questioned Major Mannan and his wife over allegations of irregularities.

Since 2017, the company has not published any financial report on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) website, keeping the shareholders in the dark about its current situation.

Its share is being traded at Tk7.3 each at the DSE, where its shares maximum price was Tk9.40 and minimum was Tk3.80 in the last year.

 

Economy / Industry

Bangladesh Industrial Finance Company / Stock exchange / DSE

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dr Saleh Uddin Ahmed. Illustration: TBS

‘There is no need for businessmen to own or run the banks’

6h | Panorama
Curved facades were introduced in every corner of the branch to intensify the feminine aura. Photo: Courtesy

Persona Redefined: A 25th anniversary gift to its customers

9h | Mode
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

9h | Panorama
The collection of Uran keeps the rich traditions of Bangalee clothing heritage alive. Photos: Courtesy

Studio Uran: Ethical, environmental and eclectic fashion

8h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Tesla phone model Pi

Tesla phone model Pi

42m | Videos
Pakistan parliament dissolved

Pakistan parliament dissolved

1h | Videos
Commercial aquarium fish farming in Bangladesh

Commercial aquarium fish farming in Bangladesh

1h | Videos
Festival of Bangladeshi arts and crafts at Gulshan

Festival of Bangladeshi arts and crafts at Gulshan

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

2
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

3
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online

4
Amir Khan. Photo: Collected
Splash

Aamir Khan decided to quit film Industry ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha release

5
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh

6
File photo of a BRTC Bus/Collected
Transport

BRTC to buy 320 buses to carry metro rail passengers