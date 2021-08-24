BICM holds seminar on investment in Sukuk

TBS Report
24 August, 2021, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2021, 10:28 pm

Bangladesh Institute of Capital Market (BICM) on Tuesday held "BICM Research Seminar-6". 

BICM Lecturer SM Kalbin Salema presented the key article -- Sukuk: A New Investment Avenue for Institutional Investors In Bangladesh -- at the seminar, reads a press release.

The seminar was attended by Md Firoz Ahmed, deputy secretary of the Finance Ministry; Masuma Sultana, Deputy General Manager at Loan Management Department of the Bangladesh Bank; Md Golam Mostafa, deputy general manager at the Trustee Division of the Investment Corporation of Bangladesh and Mufti Eusuf Sultan, Shariah head and chief governance of Ethis Malaysia. 

They discussed the prominent reasons which persuade investors to invest in Sukuk. 

According to a survey conducted on 26 institutional investors, the main factors influencing the investment decision in Sukuk include ensuring the use of project money in Sharia-based system, dividend disbursement in due time, scope of exchanging ownerships at secondary market, and discount on VAT. 

