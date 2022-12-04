Beximco Sukuk holders to get 5.8% interest for H2

Stocks

TBS Report
04 December, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2022, 09:51 pm

Related News

Beximco Sukuk holders to get 5.8% interest for H2

TBS Report
04 December, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2022, 09:51 pm
Beximco Sukuk holders to get 5.8% interest for H2

The unitholders of the Beximco Green-Sukuk Al Istisna will get a 5.8% interest for the second half of its first year against the face value of Tk100.

The Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB), the trustee of the Sukuk, has approved the periodic payment from 23 June 2022 to 22 December 2022.

The trustee committee approved the interest on 1 December, which got published on the websites of stock exchanges on Sunday.

To identify the Sukuk unitholders, 22 December has been fixed as the record date.

On 4 December 2022, per Sukuk unit was traded at Tk90, a Tk2.5 or 2.86% increase from the previous trading session on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

Earlier, in the first half, it had also paid a 5.80% interest for the unitholders.

Finally, Sukuk unitholders will get more than 13% per annum, including a dividend from Beximco Limited.

Beximco Green-Sukuk Al Istisna is the first-ever asset-backed security by Bangladesh Export Import Company Limited.

The private entity Beximco had issued Tk3,000 crore – the first-ever private sector asset-backed Islamic securities – to invest in its solar and textile businesses.

The base rate of the Sukuk was set at 9%, also investors can gradually convert their Sukuk units to Beximco shares over its five-year tenure, but they can only convert a maximum of 20% of the total in a year.

The Sukuk fund would be invested mainly in implementing solar projects of Teesta Solar Ltd and Korotoa Solar Ltd – both are subsidiaries of Beximco Ltd's subsidiary Beximco Power Company Ltd.

Its trading debut on the Dhaka Stock Exchange and the Chittagong Stock Exchange was on 13 January 2022.

Beximco / Sukuk

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Graphics: TBS

FIFA World Cup: The silent battle of jersey sponsors

11h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Chained up and caged: How our forest department lacks in ethical treatment of rescued animals

13h | Panorama
Nouriel Roubini. Sketch: TBS

The unavoidable crash

11h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Paara Utshab: Getting to know thy neighbour

1d | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Tiebreakers both happy and painful

Tiebreakers both happy and painful

13m | Videos
Meer Cement to expand factory even in tough times

Meer Cement to expand factory even in tough times

13m | Videos
Road accidents kill more than pandemic in Bangladesh

Road accidents kill more than pandemic in Bangladesh

1h | Videos
Vote for AL, who believes in democracy: PM in Ctg

Vote for AL, who believes in democracy: PM in Ctg

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

3
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

4
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending

5
Islami Bank’s statement on its lending 
Banking

Islami Bank’s statement on its lending 

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill