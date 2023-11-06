Beximco reports Tk70 crore loss in July-Sept

Beximco Limited, one of Bangladesh's leading conglomerates, faced a setback during the July-September period of the ongoing fiscal year 2023-24, incurring a loss of Tk70 crore.

This marked a significant departure from the same quarter in the previous fiscal year when the company had recorded a profit of Tk335 crore.

The decline in profitability was mirrored by a 70% drop in revenue, with the company's income plummeting to Tk581 crore during the first quarter of FY2023-24 compared to the same period a year ago.

Beximco Limited attributed these financial challenges to a combination of factors, including a sharp drop in demand for its products in both domestic and international markets. The decreased demand resulted in an abnormal reduction in revenue for the company.

Moreover, the sharp appreciation of the dollar and the rising cost of gas and electricity contributed to the company's inability to maintain profitability during the quarter.