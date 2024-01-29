Beximco posts 59% revenue decline in second quarter

Beximco Limited reported a 59% year-on-year revenue decline in the October–December quarter of the ongoing fiscal year 2023-24 (FY24) compared to the previous fiscal owing to a drop in export and local demand for products.

During the said period, the company earned a revenue of Tk860 crore, which was Tk2090 crore in the same period of the previous year, the company said in a statement today (29 January).

It said the company also witnessed an increase in cost of sales owing to disruption in the international supply chain due to the dollar crisis, Russia-Ukraine war and price hike of gas and electricity, the company made a minimum profit during the period.

In the October to December quarter, the company made a profit after tax of Tk74 crore, which was Tk323 crore a year ago.

In the July to December period, the company made revenue of Tk1,441 crore, which was Tk4,009 crore in the same period of the previous year.

During the period, its earnings per share stood at Tk0.03 and its net asset value per share was Tk93.98.

The share price of the company is stuck at the floor price of Tk115.60 on the Dhaka stock exchange.