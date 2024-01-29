Beximco posts 59% revenue decline in second quarter

Stocks

TBS Report
29 January, 2024, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2024, 08:05 pm

Related News

Beximco posts 59% revenue decline in second quarter

During the said period, the company earned a revenue of Tk860 crore, which was Tk2090 crore in the same period of the previous year, the company said in a statement today (29 January).

TBS Report
29 January, 2024, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2024, 08:05 pm
Beximco posts 59% revenue decline in second quarter

Beximco Limited reported a 59% year-on-year revenue decline in the October–December quarter of the ongoing fiscal year 2023-24 (FY24) compared to the previous fiscal owing to a drop in export and local demand for products.

During the said period, the company earned a revenue of Tk860 crore, which was Tk2090 crore in the same period of the previous year, the company said in a statement today (29 January).

It said the company also witnessed an increase in cost of sales owing to disruption in the international supply chain due to the dollar crisis, Russia-Ukraine war and price hike of gas and electricity, the company made a minimum profit during the period.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In the October to December quarter, the company made a profit after tax of Tk74 crore, which was Tk323 crore a year ago.

In the July to December period, the company made revenue of Tk1,441 crore, which was Tk4,009 crore in the same period of the previous year.

During the period, its earnings per share stood at Tk0.03 and its net asset value per share was Tk93.98.

The share price of the company is stuck at the floor price of Tk115.60 on the Dhaka stock exchange.

 

Bangladesh / Top News

Beximco / revenue / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pallabi metro rail station at Mirpur-12 substantially eased Mirpur residents’ commute. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How the metro rail changed the life of Uttara and Mirpur residents

9h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The four best alternatives to gas stoves

11h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Vera Ink x Akangkha introduces Gratitude Journal for mindful living

11h | Brands
WCNSF: Gaza&#039;s devastating new acronym for wounded children with no surviving family. Photo: Reuters

Imagine

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pentagon to avenge the killing of three US soldiers in Tower-22

Pentagon to avenge the killing of three US soldiers in Tower-22

2h | Videos
What Bangladesh need to do to play the semi of U19 World Cup

What Bangladesh need to do to play the semi of U19 World Cup

1h | Videos
The metro rail has left the bus transporters in a discomfort

The metro rail has left the bus transporters in a discomfort

4h | Videos
Xavi's tragic end after pulling Barca from the brink

Xavi's tragic end after pulling Barca from the brink

5h | Videos