Beximco Pharma’s revenue surges 12% in July-Dec

Country's one of the leading drug manufacturers Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited reported that its revenue increased over 12% to Tk2,206 crore in the July-December period of the fiscal year 2023-24, compared to the previous year at the same time.

During the first half of this fiscal year, its local sales grew by 12.9% to Tk2,073 crore and exports surged by 1.7% to Tk133 crore than the previous year in the corresponding period.

The company further said that its net profit rose over 13% to Tk300 crore.

Ahmed Sohail Fasihur Rahman, Chairman of Beximco Pharmaceuticals, said on the London Stock Exchange, "We are pleased with the underlying performance of our top and bottom lines over the period despite currency devaluation.

Operationally, we have continued to strengthen our portfolio over the period with 15 new product launches in Bangladesh and have received important approvals from the US FDA and the Australian TGA. We look forward to continuing this momentum into the second half of the year," he added.

Meanwhile, its shares surged by 3% to reach at Tk134.10 each till 2.10 pm on Tuesday at the Dhaka Stock Exchange.