Beximco Pharma’s profit drops 9.48%

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd reported a 9.48% year-on-year drop in its consolidated net profit to Tk452.45 crore in the fiscal year 2022-23.

The company stated that its EPS declined primarily due to a non-recurring pre-tax income of Tk619 million earned between July 2021 and June 2022 as a Vaccine Distribution Fee under a contractual agreement.

As this particular contract has concluded, there has been no income from this source in the current reporting period. Additionally, rising costs, driven by the sharp depreciation of taka against dollar and high inflation have further impacted the EPS.

The company recommended a 35% cash dividend for their shareholders for FY23.

It also fixed its annual general meeting on 28 December and the record date on 13 November this year.

In FY23, its consolidated earnings per share stood at Tk10.34, which was Tk11.48 in the previous fiscal year.

On a solo basis, its profit after tax stood at Tk458.80 crore and earnings per share stood at Tk10.28.

In FY23, its earnings per share stood at Tk10.28, which was Tk11.57 in the previous fiscal year.

Its net asset value per share was Tk97.15 end of June 2023.

The share price of the company closed at Tk146.20 on the Dhaka stock exchange on Thursday.