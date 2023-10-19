Beximco Pharma’s profit drops 9.48%

Stocks

TBS Report
19 October, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2023, 08:00 pm

Related News

Beximco Pharma’s profit drops 9.48%

The company recommended a 35% cash dividend for their shareholders for FY23

TBS Report
19 October, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2023, 08:00 pm
Beximco Pharma’s profit drops 9.48%

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd reported a 9.48% year-on-year drop in its consolidated net profit to Tk452.45 crore in the fiscal year 2022-23.

The company stated that its EPS declined primarily due to a non-recurring pre-tax income of Tk619 million earned between July 2021 and June 2022 as a Vaccine Distribution Fee under a contractual agreement.

As this particular contract has concluded, there has been no income from this source in the current reporting period. Additionally, rising costs, driven by the sharp depreciation of taka against dollar and high inflation have further impacted the EPS.

The company recommended a 35% cash dividend for their shareholders for FY23.

It also fixed its annual general meeting on 28 December and the record date on 13 November this year.

In FY23, its consolidated earnings per share stood at Tk10.34, which was Tk11.48 in the previous fiscal year.

On a solo basis, its profit after tax stood at Tk458.80 crore and earnings per share stood at Tk10.28.

In FY23, its earnings per share stood at Tk10.28, which was Tk11.57 in the previous fiscal year.

Its net asset value per share was Tk97.15 end of June 2023.

The share price of the company closed at Tk146.20 on the Dhaka stock exchange on Thursday.

Top News

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited / profit / Stock Market

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Panchabrihi offers farmers an opportunity to yield five times – starting with a Boro, followed by two Aus and two Aman seasons – all in one year. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Panchabrihi: How practical is a 'five-yield-a-year' rice?

13h | Panorama
The MG 5 features a high-end, shark-hunting front end with a captivating design, with a fastback bodystyle which combines style with aerodynamics. Photos: Nafirul Haq

Morris Garages launches MG 5 in Bangladesh

23h | Wheels
Photo: Collected from Facebook

Ayub Bachchu: The silver guitar plays on

1d | Features
Checking illegal trade of marine life in Bangladesh: A long way to go

Checking illegal trade of marine life in Bangladesh: A long way to go

13h | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Rishi Sunak in Israel after Biden, which way to attack?

Rishi Sunak in Israel after Biden, which way to attack?

2h | TBS World
Why is Israel taking so long to attack land?

Why is Israel taking so long to attack land?

1h | TBS World
Can Israel destroy the hamas tunnel this time?

Can Israel destroy the hamas tunnel this time?

21m | TBS World
Will Gaza be Israel’s Stalingrad?

Will Gaza be Israel’s Stalingrad?

3h | TBS World