Beximco Pharma, Sumit, S Alam stocks decline

A day after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government amid deadly protests, most stock prices and indices at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) saw significant jumps, except for 60 stocks.

Beximco Pharmaceutical, Shinepukur Ceramic, S Alam Cold Rolled Steels, Summit Power, and Summit Alliance Port were among the stocks whose prices declined, according to the DSE.

Beximco Pharmaceutical and Shinepukur Ceramic are owned by Salman F Rahman, who was the private industry and investment adviser to Sheikh Hasina until her stepping down as prime minister.

S Alam Cold Rolled Steels is owned by S Alam Group, and Summit Power and Summit Alliance Port are owned by Summit Group.

According to the country's premier bourse, the share prices of these companies declined by 2.76% to as much as 2.95%.

The lower limit of any stock in a single trading day is set at 3% by the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC).

Beximco Pharmaceuticals shares fell by 2.95% to Tk102.0 each. Only 16,708 Beximco stocks were traded on Tuesday, worth Tk17 lakh.

Shinepukur Ceramic's shares fell by 2.88% to Tk30.40 each.

Summit Power's stock price fell by 2.94% to Tk19.80 each. A total of 6.24 lakh shares of the company were traded, worth Tk1.23 crore.

Summit Alliance Port's shares saw a 2.85% fall in price. A total of 3.36 lakh shares were traded, worth Tk80 lakh.

S Alam Cold Rolled Steels shares fell by 2.76% to Tk21.10 each.

On the other hand, the stock price of Sonar Bangla Insurance fell by 3% to Tk29.1 each. Sheikh Kabir Hossain is serving as chairman of the non-life insurer.