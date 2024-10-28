Beximco incurs Tk36cr loss in FY24

Stocks

TBS Report
28 October, 2024, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2024, 08:40 pm

Related News

Beximco incurs Tk36cr loss in FY24

TBS Report
28 October, 2024, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2024, 08:40 pm
Beximco incurs Tk36cr loss in FY24

Beximco Limited has reported that it incurred a loss of Tk36.40 crore in the fiscal year 2023-24 (FY24).

The company approved the yearly audited financial statement for FY24 at a board meeting held today (28 October).

According to the statement, its loss per share was Tk0.41, while its earnings per share of Tk7.92 in the previous year.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The company said in the price sensitive statement that it incurred loss due to declining export order and local demand due to the crisis of US dollar, Russia and Ukraine war, and price hike of gas and electricity.

Following the loss, it recommended a 5% stock dividend for its shareholders for the year.

To approve the dividend and financial statement, it will conduct its annual general meeting on 30 December, with the record date set for 25 November.

Bangladesh / Top News

Beximco / loss

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Collected

Pack, set, go: Must-have picnic essentials

1d | Brands
Compared to a stock Hilux, Anan’s one is properly equipped for off-road duties with a custom metal front bumper, snorkel to improve its wading capacity and sits higher on larger off-road tyres. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

1997 Toyota Hilux: A rare, ultimate adventure machine

2d | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

BCS age cap: How old is too old?

3d | Panorama
In Jolshiri, where wetlands have been filled with sand or clay, the ground had to be filled with either clay or sand up to a depth of 20 to 30 meters before the land could be sold as plots. Photo: Collected

Why you should consult a geotechnical engineer before building your house

5h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Vinicius or Rodri, who is winning the much desired Ballon D’or trophy

Vinicius or Rodri, who is winning the much desired Ballon D’or trophy

54m | Videos
Writ filed seeking directions to stop activities of 11 political parties including Awami League

Writ filed seeking directions to stop activities of 11 political parties including Awami League

1h | Videos
Why is sector-wise industrial policy urgent?

Why is sector-wise industrial policy urgent?

2h | Videos
People close to Hasina's administration used to smuggle money with the help of intelligence agencies

People close to Hasina's administration used to smuggle money with the help of intelligence agencies

2h | Videos