Beximco incurs Tk36cr loss in FY24

Beximco Limited has reported that it incurred a loss of Tk36.40 crore in the fiscal year 2023-24 (FY24).

The company approved the yearly audited financial statement for FY24 at a board meeting held today (28 October).

According to the statement, its loss per share was Tk0.41, while its earnings per share of Tk7.92 in the previous year.

The company said in the price sensitive statement that it incurred loss due to declining export order and local demand due to the crisis of US dollar, Russia and Ukraine war, and price hike of gas and electricity.

Following the loss, it recommended a 5% stock dividend for its shareholders for the year.

To approve the dividend and financial statement, it will conduct its annual general meeting on 30 December, with the record date set for 25 November.