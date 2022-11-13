Beximco acquires 5.25% stake at Shipping Corporation

Stocks

TBS Report
13 November, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 13 November, 2022, 10:08 pm

Related News

Beximco acquires 5.25% stake at Shipping Corporation

TBS Report
13 November, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 13 November, 2022, 10:08 pm
Beximco acquires 5.25% stake at Shipping Corporation

Beximco Ltd has decided to ask for a directorship at the Bangladesh Shipping Corporation as the conglomerate acquired a 5.25% stake in the state-owned shipping line.

The decision came at a Beximco board meeting on Sunday afternoon.

Beximco earned revenue of Tk1,919 crore in the July-September quarter this year, which was Tk1,758 crore a year ago.

However, because of increased costs including that of production, administration, distribution and finance, the company's net profit for the three months dropped to Tk369 crore, from Tk450 crore in the same quarter last year.

Quarterly earnings per share (EPS) stood at Tk3.83 this year, which was Tk4.11 a year ago.

Beximco shares having a face value of Tk10 each closed at the floor price of Tk115.6 in the Dhaka Stock Exchange on Sunday.

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd, the drag-making arm of Beximco Group, has seen its quarterly revenue grow to Tk979 crore, from Tk847 crore a year ago. But, rising costs reduced its EPS to Tk3.24 in the July-September quarter from Tk3.28 for the same period last year.

The group's ceramic exporting wing Shinepukur Ceramics, on the other hand, secured a quarterly EPS of Tk0.10 each in the July-September quarter, which was Tk0.02 a year ago, while its quarterly turnover increased to over Tk49 crore from Tk36.4 crore in the previous year.

Top News

Beximco / Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In the absence of local factories, there’s not much else to do other than cutting down the palm trees, according to a palm tree planter. Photo: Sanjida Jui

Oil palm plantation: A hype that never came to fruition

10h | Panorama
Farzana retouching the model’s hair. Model: Rafina Tabassum Photo: Noor-E-Alam

Barberette: Striking hair colours are no longer a fantasy

14h | Mode
Musk’s liquidation of Tesla shares to pay for his new distraction cannot help but undercut the stock and also adds to the dissonance of his visionary statements. Photo: Reuters

Twitter is wrecking the Musk aura that fueled Tesla

14h | Panorama
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy

Not another Sabyasachi bride

13h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

How Search Engines Understand Your Web Pages

How Search Engines Understand Your Web Pages

1h | Videos
Harmony of Light and Air: Rupayan City Uttara

Harmony of Light and Air: Rupayan City Uttara

1h | Videos
World Press Photo exhibition 2022 at Drik

World Press Photo exhibition 2022 at Drik

3h | Videos
Can creating comics art be taken as a profession?

Can creating comics art be taken as a profession?

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

3
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

4
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

5
'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram
Sports

'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram

6
5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings
Food

5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings