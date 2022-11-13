Beximco acquires 5.25% stake at Shipping Corporation

Beximco Ltd has decided to ask for a directorship at the Bangladesh Shipping Corporation as the conglomerate acquired a 5.25% stake in the state-owned shipping line.

The decision came at a Beximco board meeting on Sunday afternoon.

Beximco earned revenue of Tk1,919 crore in the July-September quarter this year, which was Tk1,758 crore a year ago.

However, because of increased costs including that of production, administration, distribution and finance, the company's net profit for the three months dropped to Tk369 crore, from Tk450 crore in the same quarter last year.

Quarterly earnings per share (EPS) stood at Tk3.83 this year, which was Tk4.11 a year ago.

Beximco shares having a face value of Tk10 each closed at the floor price of Tk115.6 in the Dhaka Stock Exchange on Sunday.

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd, the drag-making arm of Beximco Group, has seen its quarterly revenue grow to Tk979 crore, from Tk847 crore a year ago. But, rising costs reduced its EPS to Tk3.24 in the July-September quarter from Tk3.28 for the same period last year.

The group's ceramic exporting wing Shinepukur Ceramics, on the other hand, secured a quarterly EPS of Tk0.10 each in the July-September quarter, which was Tk0.02 a year ago, while its quarterly turnover increased to over Tk49 crore from Tk36.4 crore in the previous year.