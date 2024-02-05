Best Holdings to start DSE trading tomorrow

Best Holdings Limited, the proprietor of Le Maridian, is poised to commence share trading on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) starting tomorrow.

The designated trading code for the company is "BESTHLDNG."

Earlier, on 30 January, the company successfully allotted the initial public offering (IPO) shares to the investors.

Investors living in the country who applied for IPO shares of the company for Tk10,000 got 86 shares each, while non-resident Bangladeshi applicants were granted 101 shares for every Tk10,000 application.

The cut-off price of the company's shares has been fixed at Tk35 in line with the book-building method.

For general investors, the selling price of each share in the IPO is established at Tk24.