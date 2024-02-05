Best Holdings to start DSE trading tomorrow

Stocks

TBS Report
05 February, 2024, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2024, 04:03 pm

Related News

Best Holdings to start DSE trading tomorrow

TBS Report
05 February, 2024, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2024, 04:03 pm
Best Holdings to start DSE trading tomorrow

Best Holdings Limited, the proprietor of Le Maridian, is poised to commence share trading on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) starting tomorrow.

The designated trading code for the company is "BESTHLDNG."

Earlier, on 30 January, the company successfully allotted the initial public offering (IPO) shares to the investors.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Investors living in the country who applied for IPO shares of the company for Tk10,000 got 86 shares each, while non-resident Bangladeshi applicants were granted 101 shares for every Tk10,000 application.

The cut-off price of the company's shares has been fixed at Tk35 in line with the book-building method.

For general investors, the selling price of each share in the IPO is established at Tk24.

Best Holdings Limited / DSE / Dhaka Stock Exchange

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

George A Romero: Father of the reel undead

George A Romero: Father of the reel undead

5h | Splash
While the resistance started with Iran and Hezbollah, it has been rapidly evolving into something larger than its parts. Photo: Bloomberg

Axis of Resistance revived: A new turn in the US-Iran conflict, what's next?

8h | Panorama
Located at the Nandankanan intersection in the Newmarket area, Bose Brothers is positioned prominently amidst the hustle and bustle of the port city. Photo: TBS

Bose Brothers: A century-old legacy of sweetmeats and revolution

7h | Panorama
While one section of society is amassing abundant wealth, the other is struggling to meet basic needs. Photo: TBS

When economic growth benefits the few

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What is in Joe Biden's letter to Sheikh Hasina?

What is in Joe Biden's letter to Sheikh Hasina?

4h | Videos
US strikes in Iraq and Syria 'wrong strategy': Iran

US strikes in Iraq and Syria 'wrong strategy': Iran

6h | Videos
The popularity of dragon tea has increased in Shariatpur

The popularity of dragon tea has increased in Shariatpur

5h | Videos
US and UK strike 36 targets of Houthi rebels in Yemen

US and UK strike 36 targets of Houthi rebels in Yemen

17h | Videos