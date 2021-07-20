Berger recommends 375% cash dividend

Stocks

TBS Report
20 July, 2021, 09:20 am
Last modified: 20 July, 2021, 09:23 am

The country's leading coating producer, Berger Paints, has recommended a 375% cash dividend to the shareholders for the 2020-21 fiscal year.

Besides, the multinational company also decided to sign a distributor agreement with the Promat Fire and Insulation Private Ltd, a world leading fire protective coating supplier.

As per agreement, Berger Paints will be the exclusive importer and distributor of Promat fire protective coating in the country.

As per the company's official discloser, its net profit increased by 11% to Tk269 crore in FY2020-21, compared to the previous year.

At the end of that year, its earnings per share stood at Tk58.03.

To entitle the shareholders for dividend, the company has set the record date on 16 August and the annual general meeting will be on 6 October.

