Berger to invest Tk813 crore to set up third factory

Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited has decided to invest Tk813 crore to set up its third factory in the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar.

The decision came out in its board of directors meeting held on Wednesday (24 January) evening.

The company said it expects to start production in the new factory in April 2026.

Besides, Berger Paints Bangladesh decided to raise paid-up capital through the issuance of right shares at a 1R:17 ratio to all shareholders, meaning that it will give one right share against the existing 17 shares.

The company has set the issue price of the right share at Tk1,376 each including a premium of Tk1,366 each.

Berger will raise Tk375 crore by issuing 27 lakh rights shares, where the fund will be used to set up the third factory.

The issuance of the right shares will be implemented subject to the stock regulator's approval.