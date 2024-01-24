Berger to invest Tk813 crore to set up third factory

Stocks

TBS Report
24 January, 2024, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2024, 10:28 pm

Berger to invest Tk813 crore to set up third factory

The company said it expects to start production in the new factory in April 2026

TBS Report
24 January, 2024, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2024, 10:28 pm
Berger to invest Tk813 crore to set up third factory

Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited has decided to invest Tk813 crore to set up its third factory in the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar.

The decision came out in its board of directors meeting held on Wednesday (24 January) evening.

The company said it expects to start production in the new factory in April 2026.

Besides, Berger Paints Bangladesh decided to raise paid-up capital through the issuance of right shares at a 1R:17 ratio to all shareholders, meaning that it will give one right share against the existing 17 shares.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The company has set the issue price of the right share at Tk1,376 each including a premium of Tk1,366 each.

Berger will raise Tk375 crore by issuing 27 lakh rights shares, where the fund will be used to set up the third factory.

The issuance of the right shares will be implemented subject to the stock regulator's approval.

Top News

Berger Paints Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

A Royal Enfield Classics 350 motorcycle. Photo: Collected

Which Royal Enfield model is right for you? Here's what you need to know

7h | Wheels
The power of ‘networking’ to prop up your career

The power of ‘networking’ to prop up your career

8h | Pursuit
Students learn to analyse complex issues, assess development policies, and develop innovative solutions to global challenges. Students at the Development Studies department, University of Dhaka. PHOTO: AHSAN PRANON

Why should you pursue a degree in Development Studies?

8h | Pursuit
PS Mahsud (extreme left) and PS Tern (extreme right) docked with some other vessels. Since the British era, paddle ships have played a critical role in our maritime transportation system. Photo: TBS

The last vestige of paddle steamers: A new tourist attraction on the horizon?

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The Story of Mauritania will surprise the football world

The Story of Mauritania will surprise the football world

40m | Videos
The price of land in Ayodhya has increased several times due to the construction of Ram temple

The price of land in Ayodhya has increased several times due to the construction of Ram temple

1h | Videos
England cricketer returns home after not getting Indian visa

England cricketer returns home after not getting Indian visa

3h | Videos
Preparations for trade fairs are still lacking

Preparations for trade fairs are still lacking

3h | Videos