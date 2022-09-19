BDCOM shares soar 33% in four days

Stocks

TBS Report
19 September, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2022, 09:20 pm

Related News

BDCOM shares soar 33% in four days

The company said there was no undisclosed PSI explaining the unusual rise in share price

TBS Report
19 September, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2022, 09:20 pm
BDCOM shares soar 33% in four days

The share price of BDCOM Online Limited – a countrywide internet service provider – soared 33% in the last four trading sessions without any fundamental reason.

According to the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), the share price surged to Tk43.8 each on Monday, from Tk33 on 14 September.

Following such an increase in the stock's price, the country's premier bourse wrote the company asking for an explanation.

In response, BDCOM Online said there was no undisclosed price-sensitive information (PSI) behind the recent unusual increase in its share price.

The company, listed on the capital market in 2002, provides nationwide internet service, data communication, IP telephony service, and vehicle tracking system services.

From January to March 2022, the company's revenue stood at Tk17.29 crore, which was Tk16.69 crore in the same period of the previous year.

During the period, it made a net profit of Tk3.80 crore, which was Tk2.11 crore a year ago.

In fiscal 2020-21, BDCOM Online made a profit of Tk6 crore, and paid a 5% cash dividend to its shareholders.

Sponsors and directors jointly own 30% stake in the company, while institutional investors own 5.60%, and the general public 64.40%, as of 31 August, 2022.

 

Economy

BDCOM Online Ltd / growth

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Can the Bangladesh economy afford trade in local currencies?

11h | Panorama
Google Pixel 7 Ultra to arrive next month; new camera details leaked

Google Pixel 7 Ultra to arrive next month; new camera details leaked

11h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

'Bangladesh can settle only 10% of its trade with China and India with local currency'

11h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'A reserve full of less acceptable currencies will not benefit us'

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Nasa's Mars Rover collects amazing rock samples

Nasa's Mars Rover collects amazing rock samples

1h | Videos
Cumilla's School Education Museum

Cumilla's School Education Museum

2h | Videos
The decision of King Charles III that is being discussed and criticized

The decision of King Charles III that is being discussed and criticized

3h | Videos
Fastest trains in the world

Fastest trains in the world

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

2
Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation
Stocks

Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation

3
The Nigerians have learnt Bangla so that they can bargain better with the sellers of the cloth market. They buy clothes in bulk and send them directly to Nigeria. Photos: TBS
Panorama

From Bangabazar to Nigeria: How undocumented Nigerians set up an RMG export business 

4
Richard Lynn: A controversial author with racist takes on South Asian intelligence 
World+Biz

Richard Lynn: A controversial author with racist takes on South Asian intelligence 

5
Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation
Stocks

Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation

6
No tax on capital gains for individual investors in bourses: NBR  
Stocks

No tax on capital gains for individual investors in bourses: NBR  