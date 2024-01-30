BD Thai Food shares jump 16.55% on declaration of 1% interim cash dividend

Stocks

TBS Report
30 January, 2024, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2024, 02:18 pm

Related News

BD Thai Food shares jump 16.55% on declaration of 1% interim cash dividend

The company set the record date on 7 March for entitlement of interim dividend.

TBS Report
30 January, 2024, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2024, 02:18 pm
BD Thai Food shares jump 16.55% on declaration of 1% interim cash dividend

BD Thai Food and Beverage Limited witnessed a notable surge of over 16.55% in its share value today (30 January) at the Dhaka bourse.

This significant uptick followed the company's announcement of a 1% interim cash dividend exclusively for its general shareholders, as disclosed in the half-yearly financial statement for the fiscal year 2023-24.

The announcement of the interim dividend was made following a board meeting held on Monday evening and subsequently published at the stock exchange on Tuesday.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

According to securities regulations, there will be no limit on the adjustment of share prices during the first trading session following the dividend declaration.

The company set the record date on 7 March for entitlement of interim dividend.

On Tuesday, BD Thai shares traded at Tk33.10 each till 1:55pm, which was 16.55% higher than the previous session at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

 Meanwhile, BD Thai Food reported that its earnings per share fell by 11% to Tk0.16 in the July-December period of FY2023-24, compared to the previous year at the same time.

Top News

BD Thai Food / shares

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Forging a distinct identity: How sculptures carved a space in Dhaka’s new buildings

Forging a distinct identity: How sculptures carved a space in Dhaka’s new buildings

29m | Habitat
Rahim&#039;s livelihood circles around trees for nearly seven months, and he pursues other careers the rest of the months. Photo: Masum Billah

The life of a 'gachi' in days of Nipah virus

6h | Panorama
Pallabi metro rail station at Mirpur-12 substantially eased Mirpur residents’ commute. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How the metro rail changed the life of Uttara and Mirpur residents

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The four best alternatives to gas stoves

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine says, corrupt officials stole $40m meant to buy arms for the war with Russia

Ukraine says, corrupt officials stole $40m meant to buy arms for the war with Russia

2h | Videos
AI Binoculars will tell the species of bird

AI Binoculars will tell the species of bird

4h | Videos
Pentagon to avenge the killing of three US soldiers in Tower-22

Pentagon to avenge the killing of three US soldiers in Tower-22

18h | Videos
What Bangladesh need to do to play the semi of U19 World Cup

What Bangladesh need to do to play the semi of U19 World Cup

17h | Videos