BD Thai Food shares jump 16.55% on declaration of 1% interim cash dividend

BD Thai Food and Beverage Limited witnessed a notable surge of over 16.55% in its share value today (30 January) at the Dhaka bourse.

This significant uptick followed the company's announcement of a 1% interim cash dividend exclusively for its general shareholders, as disclosed in the half-yearly financial statement for the fiscal year 2023-24.

The announcement of the interim dividend was made following a board meeting held on Monday evening and subsequently published at the stock exchange on Tuesday.

According to securities regulations, there will be no limit on the adjustment of share prices during the first trading session following the dividend declaration.

The company set the record date on 7 March for entitlement of interim dividend.

On Tuesday, BD Thai shares traded at Tk33.10 each till 1:55pm, which was 16.55% higher than the previous session at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

Meanwhile, BD Thai Food reported that its earnings per share fell by 11% to Tk0.16 in the July-December period of FY2023-24, compared to the previous year at the same time.