BD Thai Food posts 12.5% profit growth in Q2

TBS Report 
14 February, 2023, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2023, 01:08 pm

BD Thai Food and Beverage Limited, a concern of BD Thai Group, posted a 12.5% profit growth in the second quarter (October to December) of the ongoing fiscal year.

Meanwhile, the earnings per share were Tk0.18, which was Tk0.16 during the same period of the previous year.

Consequently, the net profit of the company stood at Tk1.47 crore, which was Tk1.30 crore one year ago.

From July to December 2022, its earnings per share stood at Tk0.47 and its net asset value per share was Tk14.59.

The company is engaged in processing different kinds of fruit juices, carbonated beverages, drinking water, hard candies, soft candies, Lollipops, Gums, etc.

The share prices of BD Thai Food and Beverage dropped by 0.78% to Tk38.20 at 12.11pm on Tuesday.
 

