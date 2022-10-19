BD Lamps profit soars on high sales, cost optimisation

Stocks

TBS Report
19 October, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2022, 10:21 pm

Related News

BD Lamps profit soars on high sales, cost optimisation

TBS Report
19 October, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2022, 10:21 pm
BD Lamps profit soars on high sales, cost optimisation

Electric bulb producer Bangladesh Lamps Limited, widely known as BD Lamps, has reported a 72% growth in profit in the 2021-22 fiscal, riding on higher sales in LED segments and optimisation of operating costs.

Because of this tremendous growth, the company has recommended 20% cash and 7% stock dividends for its shareholders for the last fiscal, as per a disclosure published on the stock exchanges on Wednesday.

The company said the stock dividend was declared to meet the regulatory requirement and the fund will be utilised for better working capital management.

According to the company's financials, its earnings per share (EPS) increased to Tk8.78, from Tk5.10 in the previous fiscal year.

Usually, the company paid cash dividends in recent years. The last time it declared stock dividends was in 2011 when it paid a 30% stock dividend.

For FY21 fiscal, it paid a 20% cash dividend.

The company's annual general meeting for FY22 will be held virtually on 19 December. The record date has been fixed on 10 November.

BD Lamps, which got listed on the stock exchanges in 1981, manufactures Philips lighting products under an exclusive licensing agreement with Philips Electronics NV Holland.

It also manufactures electric bulbs, CFL, tube lights, and other lighting products under the Transtec brand.

Bangladesh Lamps / Profit growth

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Why 'good' initiatives to make Dhaka citizen-friendly go in vain

Why 'good' initiatives to make Dhaka citizen-friendly go in vain

15h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How Beli Begum took haleem from Faridpur to Athens

12h | Panorama
Joe Biden, who once supported a similar bill as Senator, has said he’s ready to work with Congress to curb OPEC influence. Photo: Bloomberg

Making Opec+ subject to US antitrust law will backfire

11h | Panorama
Photo: Aneek Mustafa Anwar

Remnants of the silver screen’s golden days

12h | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

Footballers who may miss Qatar World Cup due to injury

Footballers who may miss Qatar World Cup due to injury

1h | Videos
State of the art Purbachal expressway now visible

State of the art Purbachal expressway now visible

1h | Videos
Laurie Cannac presents Wolfed Down

Laurie Cannac presents Wolfed Down

4h | Videos
Cheap electricity, but what is the risk of Rooppur nuclear power plant?

Cheap electricity, but what is the risk of Rooppur nuclear power plant?

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

3
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

5
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities

6
Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays
RMG

Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays