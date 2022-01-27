BD Building Systems’ profit soars on capital gain from BBS Cables shares

Stocks

TBS Report
27 January, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2022, 09:26 pm

Related News

BD Building Systems’ profit soars on capital gain from BBS Cables shares

BD Building Systems’ net profit for the October-December quarter soared to over Tk15 crore, from that of Tk1.87 crore in the same period a year ago

TBS Report
27 January, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2022, 09:26 pm
BD Building Systems’ profit soars on capital gain from BBS Cables shares

Bangladesh Building Systems Ltd is yet to increase its sales of pre-fabricated steel building structures even compared to the sales in the stressed periods of 2020.

However, selling 25 lakh shares of BBS Cables Ltd, another listed company of BBS Group, helped BD Building Systems book a hefty capital gain in the last week of December.

BD Building Systems' net profit for the October-December quarter soared to over Tk15 crore, from that of Tk1.87 crore in the same period a year ago.

Earlier in the July-September quarter, the company made less than Tk50 lakh in profits from its core business.

The company lost Tk0.22 per share in the 2020-21 financial year and paid 2% cash dividends.

BD Building Systems Company Secretary Mohammad Mohsin told The Business Standard that the demand for the company's products and services have been growing, but it is suffering from supply chain disruption and a skyrocketed cost of intermediary raw materials – steel bars and flat sheets.

"We could sell much more in the last quarter if we had received the imported raw materials in time," he added.

"Cost of raw materials roughly doubled in a year and we need to increase prices in line with our costs," he said further.

He is happy with the robust product demand from the factory builders.

BD Building Systems sold a further 11 lakh BBS Cables shares in the block market of the Chittagong Stock Exchange in the middle of this month, while it was holding over 2.84 crore of the company shares. 

The October-December period's earnings per share that grew from Tk0.11 to Tk0.93 fueled BD Building Systems share price on Thursday.

The stock had no seller even at the top circuit breaker at Tk22. Circuit breakers in the Dhaka and Chattogram bourses did not allow the stock price to rise by more than 10% on a single session.

On the other hand, BBS Cables shares closed almost flat at Tk58.6 each.

Top News

Bangladesh Building Systems (BBS) / BBS Cables / Profit growth

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Tanzim Alamgir. Illustration: TBS

‘Individual investors should be mandated to invest a certain percentage in bonds’

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Succeeding in a global organisation

10h | Pursuit
Built on a budget of just $2 million, this riveting structure stands as an embodiment to how much can be achieved with so little. Photo: Asif Salman/URBANA

Less is More: How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

11h | Panorama
As the confrontation between India and China becomes part of the status quo in South Asia, smaller states have begun to exert their own leverage. Photo: Reuters

As India and China Compete, Smaller States Are Cashing In

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

2h | Videos
Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

1d | Videos
A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

1d | Videos
Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

3
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

4
PBI Chief DIG Banaj Kumar Majumder, left, SB Chief Md Monirul Islam, right. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Seven cops promoted to additional IGP

5
Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Botswana woman arrested with 3kg heroin at Dhaka airport

6
The drama depicts the state of Dhaka from 1757, 1758 and 1760, Photo: Collected
Glitz

New BTV drama reimagines 18th century Dhaka