Bay Leasing set to sell commercial floor of Le Meridien

Stocks

TBS Report
04 July, 2024, 12:25 am
Last modified: 04 July, 2024, 12:28 am

Related News

Bay Leasing set to sell commercial floor of Le Meridien

TBS Report
04 July, 2024, 12:25 am
Last modified: 04 July, 2024, 12:28 am

Infographics: TBS
Infographics: TBS

Bay Leasing & Investment Limited — a nonbank financial institution (NBFI) — has decided to sell a commercial floor space at Le Meridien Hotel, a renowned five-star hotel in the country.

According to a disclosure published on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) on Wednesday, the board of directors has approved the sale of the 5,265 square feet commercial floor.

The commercial space is located on the first floor of the Le Meridian Hotel at Nikunja.

The book value of the commercial space is Tk6 crore, the disclosure reads.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Regarding selling its commercial floor, Sharmin Akhter, company secretary of Bay Leasing and Investment declined to make any further comments. 

Loss narrowed in Q1 2024 as provision lessened

In another disclosure on the DSE website, Bay Leasing reported that its consolidated loss declined by 33% to Tk6.16 crore from January to March of 2024, compared to the same period in the previous year. 

According to the disclosures, its consolidated loss per share stood at Tk0.44 from January to March of 2024, which was Tk0.66 at the same time in 2023. 

Regarding the narrowing of losses, it said that net interest income drastically fell but due to lowering provision, its loss after tax decreased.

The Q1 report for 2024 showed that Bay Leasing kept a total of Tk2.21 crore as a provision, which was Tk11.53 crore from January to March of 2023.

Meanwhile, its interest income also declined to Tk 20.65 crore, down from Tk 28.46 crore at the end of March 2023.

Incurred Tk82.84cr loss in 2023

Bay Leasing reported a loss of Tk82.84 crore for the year 2023. As a result, the NBFI will not pay any dividends to its shareholders, according to price-sensitive information (PSI) released by the company.

The consolidated loss per share for 2023 stood at Tk5.88, which was the same in 2022. 

The company last paid dividends to its shareholders in 2020 and has not done so for three consecutive years. 

Bay Leasing & Investment Limited has been listed on the stock exchanges since 2009.

Top News

Le Méridien / Bay Leasing and Investment Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Generally, in summer, we need 250-260 million litres of water per day. But this year, it is over 280 million litres. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The future of Dhaka's water

5h | Panorama
On left, CNG run autorickshaw driver Mohammad Miraz, and on left the 16-inch fan he installed in the CNG for Tk500 so that his passengers get some air during hot days. Photos: Md Tajul Islam

This CNG driver bought a 16-inch fan for his passengers to beat Dhaka heat

9h | Features
Sketch: TBS

Sabbir wants to take you from doom-scrolling to informative health content

11h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

4 essential skills for engineers to understand AI and Machine Learning

11h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Russia Accused of Plotting to Overthrow Ukrainian Government

Russia Accused of Plotting to Overthrow Ukrainian Government

2h | Videos
Ukraine will not leave the territory, how will Trump resolve?

Ukraine will not leave the territory, how will Trump resolve?

2h | Videos
China's president Xi can stop Russia-Ukraine war if he wants: Finland's president

China's president Xi can stop Russia-Ukraine war if he wants: Finland's president

4h | Videos
Mbappe to face his childhood idol CR7 in Quarterfinal of Euro 2024

Mbappe to face his childhood idol CR7 in Quarterfinal of Euro 2024

1h | Videos