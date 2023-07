Bata Shoe Company (Bangladesh) Limited's profit jumped 31% in the first half of this year compared to the same period last year.

According to the company's financial statement, its earnings per share was Tk32.07 in the January-June period of 2023, which was Tk24.41 a year ago.

In the April-June quarter, its earnings per share surged by 14% to Tk22.11 against the same quarter in the previous year.