Bata Shoe incurs loss in Jul-Sep

Stocks

TBS Report
31 October, 2024, 11:50 am
Last modified: 31 October, 2024, 11:52 am

Related News

Bata Shoe incurs loss in Jul-Sep

According to the company's statement disclosed on the stock exchange, it suffered a loss of Tk13 crore, and while loss per share of Tk9.34 during the quarter

TBS Report
31 October, 2024, 11:50 am
Last modified: 31 October, 2024, 11:52 am
Dhaka Stock Exchange. File Photo: Collected
Dhaka Stock Exchange. File Photo: Collected

Bata Shoe incurred a loss in the July-September quarter of this year.

According to the company's statement disclosed on the stock exchange, it suffered a loss of Tk13 crore, and while loss per share of Tk9.34 during the quarter.

Bata Shoe said in its statement that suffering losses during the quarter

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

because of the loss of working days due to unforeseen events in the country that impacted retail operations on a limited scale which caused lower sales and profitability.

Meanwhile, in the first nine months of this year, its earnings per share stood at Tk17.81, which was 42% lower than the previous year at the same time.

The company also recommended a 340% interim cash dividend based on third-quarter 2024 results and the retained earnings up to 31 December 2023. The record date for entitlement of interim cash dividend on 19 November.

Its shares were traded at Tk930.20 till 11 am today (31 October), which was 1.85% lower than the previous session at the Dhak Stock Exchange.

Top News

Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) / Bata

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

PHOTO: Abu Saeed Miad

Hyundai Stargazer launched: Tk36.5 lakh, five year coverage and buyback

14h | Wheels
Jahangirnagar University students brought out a procession demanding a ban on student politics on the campus on 20 September. Photo: TBS

What happened to banning political party-based politics on campus?

17h | Panorama
The Spiti Valley in Manali is famous for its view and vast mountains. Photos: Courtesy

Covering the ‘Himachal Circuit’ on a budget

17h | Explorer
During Eid, Puja and other holiday seasons, the coolies earn more as more people travel by trains. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Kamlapur’s coolies chug along as times speed up around them

16h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Turkey plans multi-layered air defense system

Turkey plans multi-layered air defense system

2h | Videos
Why is there so much fuss about Russia's North Korean army?

Why is there so much fuss about Russia's North Korean army?

12h | Videos
Is Amit Shah Behind Conspiracy against Sikh Separatists?

Is Amit Shah Behind Conspiracy against Sikh Separatists?

13h | Videos
Students blocked the road of Science Lab and City College Gate

Students blocked the road of Science Lab and City College Gate

15h | Videos