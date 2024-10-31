Bata Shoe incurs loss in Jul-Sep

Bata Shoe incurred a loss in the July-September quarter of this year.

According to the company's statement disclosed on the stock exchange, it suffered a loss of Tk13 crore, and while loss per share of Tk9.34 during the quarter.

Bata Shoe said in its statement that suffering losses during the quarter

because of the loss of working days due to unforeseen events in the country that impacted retail operations on a limited scale which caused lower sales and profitability.

Meanwhile, in the first nine months of this year, its earnings per share stood at Tk17.81, which was 42% lower than the previous year at the same time.

The company also recommended a 340% interim cash dividend based on third-quarter 2024 results and the retained earnings up to 31 December 2023. The record date for entitlement of interim cash dividend on 19 November.

Its shares were traded at Tk930.20 till 11 am today (31 October), which was 1.85% lower than the previous session at the Dhak Stock Exchange.