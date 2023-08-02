Bata Bangladesh appoints India's Emami Agrotech marketing chief as managing director

Stocks

TBS Report
02 August, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2023, 10:21 pm

Related News

Bata Bangladesh appoints India's Emami Agrotech marketing chief as managing director

On Wednesday, Bata Bangladesh's shares crossed Tk1,000 apiece at the DSE.

TBS Report
02 August, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2023, 10:21 pm
Bata Bangladesh appoints India&#039;s Emami Agrotech marketing chief as managing director

Bata Shoe Company (Bangladesh) Limited has appointed Debabrata Mukherjee as managing director. Mukherjee previously worked as the chief marketing and strategy officer at Emami Agrotech, the edible oil and biodiesel arm of the India-based Emami Group.

The company informed through a Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) disclosure on Wednesday that Mukherjee will join Bata Bangladesh on 13 August. At present, Anirban Asit Kumar Ghosh is the company's managing director.

On Wednesday, Bata Bangladesh's shares crossed Tk1,000 apiece at the DSE.

Bata Bangladesh reported the highest-ever revenue in its history for the first half of this year.

The multinational footwear manufacturer attributed the record-breaking revenue to increased consumer spending during Eid festivals when people traditionally buy new clothes and shoes.

The country's branded footwear market leader earned Tk566.64 crore by selling shoes between January and June, posting a net profit of Tk43.87 crore, according to a stock exchange filing.

At the end of the first half, its earnings per share stood at Tk32.07, which was 31% higher than last year.

In Bangladesh, Bata started operations in 1962 and currently runs two manufacturing facilities – one in Tongi and the other in Dhamrai – on the outskirts of the capital, with a production capacity of 1.60 lakh pairs of shoes daily.

Annual shoe sales currently stand at about three crore pairs, according to the company's website. It is a subsidiary of Bafin (Nederland) BV in the Netherlands, which holds 70% of the company's shares and is one of the operating companies of the worldwide Bata Shoe Organisation.

It had paid a 365% cash dividend in 2022, which was the highest payout to the shareholders in its history.

Top News

Bata / stocks / appointment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The cargo area of China-Europe railway express at Urumqi, Xinjiang. Photo: TBS

World weighs gains as China's Xinjiang gears to be New Silk Road gateway

15h | Panorama
How Vitamin D deficiency is wreaking havoc on people's lives and the healthcare system in Bangladesh

How Vitamin D deficiency is wreaking havoc on people's lives and the healthcare system in Bangladesh

16h | Panorama
A firefighting helicopter drops water as a wildfire burns in Mandra, Greece, July 18, 2023. Photo: Reuters

Here's what July, hottest month in history, looked like

1d | Environment
Illustration: Collected

With divorce on the rise, can couples therapy be a saviour?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

7 Ways to Prepare Yourself and Your Team for Tough Times

7 Ways to Prepare Yourself and Your Team for Tough Times

4h | TBS Career
World's 1st 'tooth regrowth' medicine moves toward clinical trials

World's 1st 'tooth regrowth' medicine moves toward clinical trials

6h | TBS Science
Best spot to explore in Rainy Season - Reshombari, Sirajganj

Best spot to explore in Rainy Season - Reshombari, Sirajganj

5h | TBS Stories
Justin Trudeau, Sophie declare separation

Justin Trudeau, Sophie declare separation

9h | TBS World

Most Read

1
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

2
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges
Coronavirus chronicle

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low