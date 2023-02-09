BAT Bangladesh's profit jumps 19.4% in 2022

British American Tobacco (BAT) Bangladesh posted 19.4% higher profit after taxes for 2022.

The tobacco market leader's annual earnings per share jumped to Tk33.1 from Tk27.72, according to its public disclosure.

At the end of December BAT Bangladesh's net asset value stood at Tk76.27 per share.

The multinational has decided to increase the number of its board seats for complying with the corporate governance code.

Its board also recommended 100% final cash dividends or Tk10 against each share having a face value of Tk10 each. With the already disbursed interim dividends the company is going to pay Tk20 in cash dividends against each share.

For shareholders' approval in the proposed dividends, annual accounts and other relevant agenda the company called its annual general meeting on 29 March.

In a separate general meeting, shareholders will consider the proposal for amendments in the company's articles of association to onboard more directors.

2 March will be the record date that means only those who will hold the company shares on that day will be entitled for the dividend and general meeting participation.

BAT Bangladesh shares have been stuck on the floor price of Tk518.7 in the Dhaka Stock Exchange since September.