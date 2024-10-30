BAT Bangladesh sells Tk30,000cr worth of cigarettes in 9 months

BAT Bangladesh earned Tk30,843 crore from the sale of cigarettes in the first nine months of 2024.

The company's net revenue stood at Tk6,937 crore after paying government tax, according to its financial statement.

Its net profit was Tk1,322 crore during the nine months, which was Tk1,355 crore at the same time last year.

In the July-September quarter, BAT Bangladesh earned Tk8,503 crore in revenue, and its net revenue was Tk2,051 crore.

During the quarter, its net profit slightly fell to Tk397 crore.

Meanwhile, BAT Bangladesh also decided to pay its shareholders a 150% interim cash dividend.

It set the record date for the dividend on 19 November.