Banks not willing to sell treasury bonds due to price cap

Stocks

Rafiqul Islam & Ahsan Habib Tuhin
17 October, 2022, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2022, 10:48 pm

Related News

Banks not willing to sell treasury bonds due to price cap

Bankers say the bond pricing should be left to the market – determined by supply and demand

Rafiqul Islam & Ahsan Habib Tuhin
17 October, 2022, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2022, 10:48 pm
Banks not willing to sell treasury bonds due to price cap

Banks are reluctant to sell treasury bonds because of the ceiling the securities regulator has imposed on the price in stock market trading.

Though the trading of government securities began a week ago, general investors are unable to buy the bonds as banks and financial institutions hold almost all treasury bonds.

Bankers say the bond pricing should be left to the market – determined by supply and demand.

The imposed circuit breaker in bond transactions is not reasonable, they argue, saying banks are not willing to sell bonds without lucrative prices.

Shaifur Rahman Mazumdar, acting managing director of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), told The Business Standard, "There is a 2% circuit breaker in treasury bond transactions. As a result, the unit price of the bond can increase or decrease by a maximum of 2% in a day compared to the reference price."

However, a top official of an asset management company, on condition of anonymity, told TBS, "Banks can make profits selling bonds within the imposed ceiling. Now awareness building in bond trading is necessary among buyers and traders."

Treasury bond trading has been introduced to boost the country's bond market.

The main purpose is to enable the public to invest in long-term fixed-income instruments such as bonds so that funds can be taken from them through bonds rather than depending on lenders.

But despite the demand, there is no supply due to the reluctance of financial institutions to sell bonds.

In this situation, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) summoned the treasury chiefs of all banks on 19 October to discuss the issue of treasury bond transactions.

According to the commission sources, apart from treasury bonds, problems in the issuance of perpetual and subordinated bonds and investment exposure in the capital market will also be discussed in that meeting.

BSEC spokesperson Mohammad Rezaul Karim told TBS, "We will try to sort out the issues regarding bonds through discussion."

According to market participators, there are technical complications in bond transactions in the secondary market of the stock exchanges.

If a bank wants to sell treasury bonds, it needs the prior approval of Bangladesh Bank for the transfer bond to the Beneficiary Owners (BO) account for trading. 

Due to the delay in the process, banks are currently unable to sell bond units like shares.

When asked why the bank is reluctant, a Treasury head of a bank, wishing not to be named, told TBS, "If the price is dictated in the case of trading treasury bonds, no one will want to sell the bonds. The problem is that the bank cannot offer to sell at the price it wants."

He said banks are interested to sell bonds with profits but the price cannot be quoted more or less than the imposed price ceiling.

On 10 October, experimental treasury bond trading started in the country's capital market.

Although there were three trades on the first day, there was no bond trade for three consecutive days. Although only one bond was traded on Monday.

The bonds, through which the government borrows for more than a one-year period, are called government bonds or treasury bonds.

In Bangladesh, there are 251 outstanding treasury bonds right now having their tenures ranging from two to 20 years.

The government is paying 2%-15% annual interest against the face value of Tk100 apiece of the bonds through two half-yearly coupons each year. The longer the tenure the higher the interest rates are.

The secondary market investors, however, are pricing the bond units in a way so that their yield ranges between 5.2% and 8.7% nowadays.

Bangladesh government owes over Tk3.17 lakh crore to the outstanding treasury bond holders mostly invested by the financial services industry.

Top News

Treasury Bonds

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

Digital Collaboration: The future of financial intermediaries

9h | Thoughts
KeeBot: Where dream keyboards are made locally

KeeBot: Where dream keyboards are made locally

10h | Brands
Let there be light: How to stay charged during power outages

Let there be light: How to stay charged during power outages

11h | Brands
To be a driving instructor, one needs an instructor’s licence for which s/he needs a professional heavy transport driving licence. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Does your driving instructor have a licence?

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Akij aims for global market of faucets upon meeting local needs

Akij aims for global market of faucets upon meeting local needs

2h | Videos
China's Xi waiting for precedent-breaking 3rd term

China's Xi waiting for precedent-breaking 3rd term

5h | Videos
Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

1d | Videos
Marc Reboud’s exhibition Bangladesh 71 begins

Marc Reboud’s exhibition Bangladesh 71 begins

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

3
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities

4
A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones
Telecom

A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones

5
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

6
Mohammad Shamsudduha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

The miracle in the Delta: Bangladeshi scientist who discovered Bengal Water Machine