Bank Asia recommends 15% cash dividend for its shareholders

Bank Asia Limited has recommended a 15% dividend for its shareholders for the year 2022.

As per the disclosure published on the stock exchanges, the private sector lender has reported its consolidated earnings per share (EPS) increased by 11.96% to Tk2.62.

In 2021, the bank's consolidated EPS was Tk2.34 and paid a 16% cash dividend to its shareholders.

The annual general meeting (AGM) of the bank will be held on 30 April virtually. The record date for the AGM will be 6 April.

Following its corporate declaration, there is no circuit breaker on Bank Asia's shares today (19 March).