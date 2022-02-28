Banglalink’s profit drops 22.97% despite revenue growth

Despite significant revenue growth, the operating profit of Banglalink, the country's third largest mobile operator, dropped by 22.97% to Tk488.66crore in 2021.

In the previous year, it made Tk634.40cr in operating profit from Bangladesh, according to the company's financial result published by VEON Ltd (VEON), the parent organisation of Banglalink on Monday.

During the same period, the operator's network investment also dropped sharply by 29.6%.

The reason for the profit slump, however, could not be known.

The operator showed encouraging signs of progress in revenue as it registered 5.1% growth in the past year.

In 2021, Banglalink's revenue grew to Tk4,794.1cr, up from Tk4560.1cr in the previous year.

Commenting on the revenue growth, Banglalink's Chief Executive Officer Erik Aas, said, "Banglalink's revenue growth indicates an increase in performance as the company continues to execute its growth strategy.

"The company is anticipating a significant country-wide 4G rollout in 2022, which is expected to increase the number of users and revenue," he said.

Erik Aas also said, "We are also honoured to have received two prestigious awards for our CSR and VAT compliance efforts, demonstrating our unwavering commitment to these two areas. As we continue to bring more digital services for our customers, these accomplishments inspire us, and we look forward to continuing our double-digit growth trajectory."

He said that the demand for data services remained robust in the 4th quarter, with data volumes rising 71.5% year-on-year, contributing to a 23.8% increase in mobile data revenue.

At the end of 2021, the operator's total consumer base stood at 3.51crore up from 3.32crore in 2020.