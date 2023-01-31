Bangladesh Submarine Cable’s profit goes up 20% in Q2

Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company Limited, a submarine cable-based internet bandwidth provider, has posted a 20% profit growth in the second quarter (October-December) of the current fiscal year.

From October to December 2022, the revenue of the company stood at Tk131.21 crore, which was Tk107.41 crore in the same period of the previous year, reads a disclosure published by the company.

Consequently, its net profit increased by 20% to Tk72 crore from Tk59.95 crore compared to the same period one year ago.

The diluted earnings per share of the company was Tk4.01, which was Tk3.33 in one year ago.

Its net asset value per share stood at Tk75.15.

The company said in the disclosure, the business came from International Private Leased Circuits (IPLC) rent, IP transit service, and co-location service. An IPLC can be used for internet access, data exchange, video conferencing, and other forms of communications.

