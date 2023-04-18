Bangladesh Steel Re-Rolling Mills Ltd's revenue jumped 65% in January-March

The Bangladesh Steel Re-Rolling Mills Limited's (BSRM) revenue jumped over 65% in the January-March quarter of FY2023 compared to the previous year at the same time.

During the corresponding period, its sales revenue was Tk3,923 crore, which was Tk2,370 crore a year ago.

In that quarter, its net profit also surged year-on-year by 37% to Tk159 crore and the earnings per share (EPS) stood at Tk5.35.

At the end of the first three quarters of FY2023, its total revenue stood at Tk8,291 crore, profit Tk49 crore and EPS Tk1.66.

Besides the BSRM Group's other concern, the BSRM Steel's sales revenue was Tk2,762 crore in the third quarter of FY2023, which was 28% higher than the previous year at the same time.

In that quarter, its net profit also surged year-on-year by 10% to Tk112 crore and the earnings per share (EPS) stood at Tk2.98.

At the end of the first three quarters of FY2023, its total revenue stood at Tk6,465 crore, profit Tk121 crore and EPS Tk3.22.