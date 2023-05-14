Bangladesh Shipping Corporation leads the top turnover chart

On Sunday (14 May), the state-owned Ocean going vessel management authority Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) led the top turnover chart at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

On Sunday, Bangladesh Shipping Corporation's shares turnover value was Tk36.97 crore, while in the secondary market, total turnover stood at Tk636.49 crore, which is 20% lower than the previous trading session.

On the top turnover chart, followed by Sea Pearl Beach Resorts and Spa was Tk23.15 crore, and Rupali Life Insurance's turnover value stood at Tk20.48 crore.