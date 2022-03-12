Bangladesh is safe for investment: BSEC Chairman to UAE investors

The rapidly growing economy and the capital market of Bangladesh offer a good investment opportunity and the investment here is safe and profitable, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam told a group of United Arab Emirates (UAE) investors.

"Bangladesh capital market has been a return champion," he also remarked while speaking at a networking dinner at Abu Dhabi on Thursday, inviting the cash rich investors.

The capital market is prepared to catch up with the stunning economic growth of Bangladesh as it is introducing lots of new products including Sukuks, municipal bonds, infrastructure bonds, and green bonds and also going to launch blue bonds, Prof Islam said at the program titled "Investment Flash Mob: Networking Dinner".

With the sound macroeconomic fundamentals of Bangladesh, the bonds alongside a number of good equities attracted investors from many developed countries and the investors are enjoying and repatriating good profits from their investments, he told the event organised by the BSEC.

Bangladesh and the UAE are extending their economic ties to the capital market arena.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange is set to work with Abu Dhabi Securities and Commodity Exchange as the port-city bourse is on its way to launch a commodities trading board.

In addition, some Bangladesh capital market intermediaries are taking UAE firms' services to build and maintain their software infrastructure.

The BSEC chairman expressed hope that Bangladesh is going to migrate to an emerging market from its existing frontier market status.

Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen, Prime Minister's Private Sector Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman, Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Executive Chairman Md Sirazul Islam, Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority Chairman Shaikh Yusuf Harun were among the Bangladeshi officials to attend the program.