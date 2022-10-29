Bangladesh ranks lowest in South Asia in sustainability reporting

TBS Report
29 October, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2022, 06:24 pm

Bangladesh (DSE) has one of the lowest rates (15% and 3%) of sustainability reporting in South Asian publicly listed companies.

According to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), 49 (DSE) companies in Bangladesh out of 320 (15%) submitted sustainability reports in 2019; however, only 11 of the reports followed the GRI reporting framework (3%).

The information was revealed in a national policy dialogue on "Sustainability Reporting by the Private Sector in Bangladesh: Expectations and Experience" on Saturday, at the BRAC Centre Inn, Dhaka, organized by the Citizen's Platform for SDGs, Bangladesh.

"India (Bombay Stock Exchange) has one of the highest reporting rates, with 498 publicly listed organizations out of 503 producing sustainability reports in 2019 (99%); however, only 74 met the GRI reporting standards (15%)," Towfiqul Islam Khan, senior research fellow, CPD said as the key note presenter.

In Sri Lanka (Colombo Stock Exchange) 130 organisations produced sustainability reports out of 284 companies (46%), 83 of which were compatible with the GRI framework (29%)

DSE and GRI organized several technical workshops to promote GRI based Sustainability Reporting in Bangladesh in 2021.

Now, GRI's Sustainable Development Database lists 58 reports in DSE.

 Sustainability Reporting is a standard, either voluntary or sometimes mandatory, a business practice which publicly discloses a company or organisation's economic, social, environmental and governance practices to internal as well as external stakeholders.

Still, it is voluntary in Bangladesh, however, the speakers in the event said that Bangladesh should gradually make it mandatory for proper implementation.

While summarizing the speakers' speeches, Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya, convenor of Citizen's Platform for SDGs, Bangladesh and distinguished fellow at the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), said, "This is a new issue in Bangladesh. We should progress systemically in a planned way."

The event was organized in partnership with United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Bangladesh and United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Bangladesh and United Nations Environment  Program Poverty-Environment Action.  

