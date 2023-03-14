Bangladesh Finance declares 10% cash dividend

Bangladesh Finance Ltd, formerly known as BD Finance, has recommended a 10% cash dividend for their shareholders for the year 2022.

The decision came from the board of directors meeting on Monday.

According to the stock exchange disclosure, the company also reported a consolidated earnings per share of Tk1.25, which was Tk1.36 in the previous year 2021.

During the year, its consolidated net asset value per share was Tk17.41.

The company has fixed its annual general meeting (AGM) on 30 April 2023 and the record date is also fixed on 4 April.

The company said in the disclosure, "To address the unforeseen credit risk following the impact of Covid-19, the group's financial performance declined compared to the previous year for providing additional interest suspense and provisions against stressed loans, leases and advances as a conservative strategy and decrease in income from investment in securities."