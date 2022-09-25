Aziz Pipes declares to resume production after shares soar 46% in nine days

Stocks

Ahsan Habib Tuhin
25 September, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2022, 10:33 pm

Related News

Aziz Pipes declares to resume production after shares soar 46% in nine days

Ahsan Habib Tuhin
25 September, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2022, 10:33 pm

The price of each share of Aziz Pipes Limited rose 46% in the last nine working days to trade at Tk140.3 on Sunday, despite its production halt. 

The company officials said the reason for this sudden price increase is not known. However, on Sunday evening, the company suddenly announced that it will resume production on 1 October.

On 20 September, in response to a Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) query, the company said there is no price-sensitive information to explain the increase in share price. 

In November last year, the company was forced to halt production due to a lack of working capital and raw materials. The company could not even apply to any bank for financing due to defaulting on loans.

About resuming production, Aziz Pipes Company Secretary AHM Zakaria told The Business Standard, "It was decided in a board meeting on Sunday and conveyed to the stock exchange."

Regarding the lack of working capital and raw materials, he said, "We are not able to import raw materials with Letter of Credit (LC) through banking channels. Therefore, the money from the sale of products has been taken in advance from customers, and raw materials will be bought from the local market with that money. Production is being started this way for the time being."

Earlier, the company had announced the production closure in January last year. It was then launched in October of that year but closed again in November. Before announcing the production resumption in October 2021, the company's share prices were hiked through market manipulation.

As a loan defaulter, Aziz Pipes has not been able to import raw materials since 2005. Since then, the company had been purchasing raw materials at higher costs from the local market.

Even after being a weak company, Aziz Pipes is always liked by gamblers of the stock market due to its low paid-up capital. Its paid-up capital is only Tk5.37 crore.

For example, the company's share price rose from below Tk20 per share in 2015 to above Tk250 per share in 2018. In August 2018, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) sent the company into the spot market as punishment because of excessive speculation.

In the spot transactions at stock exchanges, buyers need a cash balance in their investment accounts instead of using sales proceeds the day before maturity.

In July 2020, the BSEC allowed the company to return to the public trading market after it observed some satisfactory changes with respect to its corporate disclosures and other factors.

A top official of a brokerage firm, on condition of anonymity, said "Aziz Pipes shares were manipulated but no disciplinary action has been taken against those involved, which gives more incentive to manipulators and lowers investors' confidence in the market."

According to the company's annual report for fiscal 2020-21, a lawsuit involving Aziz Pipes and Uttara Bank is under trial over a loan of Tk5.72 crore. Besides, in the report, the company claimed that Dutch Bangla Bank's loan of Tk6.68 crore has been regularised.

The company's net asset value per share stood at Tk18.44 negative at the end of March 2022.

The company was listed on the country's stock exchanges in 1986. It could not pay dividends regularly as it incurred losses due to high-cost productions in the last decade.

Aziz Pipes could not pay any dividend to its shareholders for FY21. Now, its shares are being traded under the 'B' category at the DSE. Companies that pay less than 10% dividends are placed under the 'B' category.

The company's board of directors held only 23.93% of its shares, where the minimum regulatory requirement was 30%. The auditor of this company also noticed it in the annual report.
 

Top News

Aziz Pipes

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Andy Mukherjee. Sketch: TBD

The world’s second-biggest fortune deserves a keener spotlight

7h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

Commodity price hikes: Are int’l crises an opportunity for Bangladeshi businesses?

13h | Panorama
According to the Department of Social Services officials, the Rogi Kallyan Samity provided Tk20 crore 73 lakh to patients in 2021. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Rogi Kallyan Samity: A small lifeline for patients drowning in medical expenses

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Smart grid will modernise Bangladesh’s electricity system: John Sakhawat Chowdhury

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Europe worried about use of nuclear weapons by Russia

Europe worried about use of nuclear weapons by Russia

24m | Videos
Can Bangladesh export garments worth $2B to Japan this year?

Can Bangladesh export garments worth $2B to Japan this year?

3h | Videos
Number of super rich in the world now over 2 lakh

Number of super rich in the world now over 2 lakh

4h | Videos
After 70 years, Jupiter is again close to Earth

After 70 years, Jupiter is again close to Earth

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

3
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

4
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

5
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination

6
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh