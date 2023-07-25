Aziz Mohammad Bhai made chairman of Olympic Industries

Stocks

TBS Report
25 July, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2023, 10:10 pm

Related News

Aziz Mohammad Bhai made chairman of Olympic Industries

TBS Report
25 July, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2023, 10:10 pm
Logo of Olympic Industries. Picture: Collected
Logo of Olympic Industries. Picture: Collected

Olympic Industries Limited has appointed Aziz Mohammad Bhai, who holds 3.10 crore shares in the country's leading biscuit manufacturer, as its chairman.

The company has also appointed his sister Nurjehan Hudda as the acting managing director, according to a stock exchange filing.

Both have been serving as directors for the company for a long time. However, Aziz did not attend any board meetings as he lives abroad.

According to the annual report for fiscal year 2021-22, Olympic Industries held 14 board meetings, but Aziz did not participate in any of them.

The two posts fell vacant following the death of Olympic Industries' chairman Mohammad Bhai in 2018, and managing director Mubarak Ali in 2023.

In June this year, the company appointed Asar Aziz M Bhai, son of Aziz Mohammad Bhai, as a director nominated by Ambee Limited, which holds a 3.29% stake in Olympic Industries.

Additionally, Ahad Mohammad Bhai, son of Aziz's late brother Raja Mohammad Bhai, was appointed as a shareholder director.

As of June this year, sponsors and directors owned 44.66% stake in the company, which increased from 37.34% a year ago. General shareholders held 11.51%, foreign investors 23.96%, and institutional investors 19.87% shares of the company.

On Tuesday, its shares closed 1.79% lower at Tk142.80 each on the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

In the first three quarters of FY23, Olympic Industries' revenue grew over 24% to Tk1,978.85 crore, and net profit jumped 42% to Tk145.85 crore compared to the previous year at the same time.

The company had paid a 45% cash dividend to its shareholders for fiscal year 2021-22, which was 54% a year ago.

Bangladesh / Top News

Aziz Mohammad Bhai / Olympic Industries

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A 67-million-year-old T-Rex skeleton is displayed at Koller Auction House in Zurich, Switzerland on March 29, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS

Why collect Ferraris when you can own a T-Rex?

7h | Panorama
The safety, security and well-being of our society are increasingly dependent on information and services provided from space. Photo: Reuters

Space exploration diversifies. Will Bangladesh ever enter the race?

8h | Panorama
These handlooms produce over eight lakh pieces of high-quality lungi every year, worth over Tk121 crore. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

The fine handloom lungi villages of Dhaka

13h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

If you never got sick from Covid, thank your genes

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Anisul’s ‘little bonsai forest’ in old Dhaka

Anisul’s ‘little bonsai forest’ in old Dhaka

2h | TBS Stories
Ctg researchers developing Chandrabora antivenom

Ctg researchers developing Chandrabora antivenom

3h | TBS Stories
“Hilsa is my favorite”-Danish Envoy

“Hilsa is my favorite”-Danish Envoy

6h | TBS Face to Face
Can Duolingo be a substitute for IELTS or TOEFL?

Can Duolingo be a substitute for IELTS or TOEFL?

11h | TBS Career

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

4
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price

5
The country&#039;s apparel export earnings were more than 2% lower in September compared to that year-on-year. It exported $485 million in September last year. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
RMG

Buyers urged to keep RMG orders up