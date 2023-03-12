Auditor appointed to probe why Kattali Textile is failing to use IPO fund

Stocks

Salah Uddin Mahmud
12 March, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2023, 10:14 pm

Related News

Auditor appointed to probe why Kattali Textile is failing to use IPO fund

Salah Uddin Mahmud
12 March, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2023, 10:14 pm
Auditor appointed to probe why Kattali Textile is failing to use IPO fund

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has decided to appoint Islam Jahid & Co Chartered Accountants as a special auditor at Kattali Textile Mills Ltd to find out why the company is failing to utilise its initial public offering (IPO) fund. 

The auditor will review the company's IPO proceeds and financial statements for the last three fiscal years. But the BSEC is yet to issue any letter to Kattali Textile about this. 

Also, the commission wants to know what's the deal with the company's cash dividend disbursement for the 2020-21 fiscal year. Kattali Textile said it has completed the disbursement but some shareholders say they did not receive any dividend. 

A senior official at Kattali Textile said on condition of anonymity that they are not aware of the special audit. 

"Our IPO utilisation process is still going on. It just got hampered during the Covid-19 pandemic," he told The Business Standard. 

Back in 2018, Kattali Textile raised Tk34 crore through an IPO to purchase capital machinery, repay bank loans, install an electric transformer, and bear IPO expenses. The company was supposed to use the fund within October 2020. 

But as of January 2023, the firm has only been able to use 49.5% or Tk16.84 crore of its IPO fund. 

Kattali Textile's IPO was highly controversial. Some investors alleged that the company depends only on rental income from its factory building in Chattogram, instead of using the facility for its business operations.

In July 2020, the BSEC fined Kattali's managing director Tk1 crore, and other directors, except for the independent and nominated directors, Tk50 lakh each for misleading the securities regulator about IPO fund utilisation by filing false updates and submitting fake bank statements to back their false claims.

Then in July 2022, the commission expressed its concern about the company's utilisation of IPO funds after observing that it did not use the money in the past few months.

Kattali Textile produces and exports different types of garments. Its production capacity is 4,37,250 pieces of garments per month.

Top News

Kattali Textile / IPO / BSEC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In a market fraught with cheap products, Juice is offering authentic handmade jewellery at affordable prices. Photos: Courtesy

Juice: A silver lining for jewellery lovers

11h | Mode
Twelve offers a wonderful collection of punjabi and koti, a festival staple for fashionable men. Photo: Courtesy

Twelve Runway: Festive wears with panache

11h | Mode
The global clothing industry pumps out 2% of the gases heating the planet each year. Photo: Reuters

Can fashion go green if sales keep rising?

11h | Panorama
Tulika Eco: A business model to revive jute

Tulika Eco: A business model to revive jute

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh’s Sonia Akter is women’s singles champion

Bangladesh’s Sonia Akter is women’s singles champion

3h | TBS SPORTS
The holiday market is being launched with a registration fee

The holiday market is being launched with a registration fee

4h | TBS Stories
How Goutam Koiri became film director from a poet?

How Goutam Koiri became film director from a poet?

4h | TBS Entertainment
Asus VivoBook 12 Generation Laptop Features

Asus VivoBook 12 Generation Laptop Features

5h | Tech Talk

Most Read

1
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

2
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

3
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

4
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

5
SK Bashir Uddin: TBS sketch
Economy

A new net zero journey for new Akij breakaway

6
The trials and triumphs of a single mother 
Panorama

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 