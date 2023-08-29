Asset manager Prime Finance’s 3 mutual funds under BSEC scanner

Stocks

Salah Uddin Mahmud
29 August, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2023, 10:09 pm

Related News

Asset manager Prime Finance’s 3 mutual funds under BSEC scanner

The funds in question are Prime Financial First Unit Fund, Prime Finance Second Mutual Fund, and Rupali Life Insurance First Mutual Fund

Salah Uddin Mahmud
29 August, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2023, 10:09 pm

Infographics: TBS
Infographics: TBS

The securities regulator has recently formed an inquiry committee to review all the portfolio statements of three mutual funds managed by Prime Finance Asset Management Company Limited.

The funds in question are Prime Financial First Unit Fund, Prime Finance Second Mutual Fund, and Rupali Life Insurance First Mutual Fund.

Md Rafiqunnabi, deputy director at the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), and Md Atiqullah Khan, assistant director at the commission are the committee members.

The two-member team has 30 working days from the date of issuance of the inquiry order to investigate and submit its findings to the BSEC.

BSEC Commissioner Dr Mizanur Rahman said the commission will decide on the next steps after receiving the report from the probe body.

Factors to be reviewed

The committee will look into the role of the board of directors and key management personnel of the asset management company in illegal embezzlement, misappropriation, and laundering of unit holders' money for their own benefits.

It will review all bank statements of the mutual funds and that of the asset management company from their inception to the present day.

Also, official transaction statements in beneficiary owner accounts of each mutual fund will be verified.

The team will review the evidence on coupon payments or interest payments on term deposits and other balances with banks and financial institutions.

It will also identify unlawful payments out of bank accounts of the mutual funds to the benefit of the asset management company and any related parties.

The inquiry committee will review the quarterly Central Depository of Bangladesh Limited (CDBL) records of investments in securities as reported in the balance sheets of the funds from their inception to the present date.

Besides, the team will examine overstatements of the funds' net asset values and ascertain overstatements of the operating expenses including management fees charged against the funds.

Details of the funds

Prime Financial First Unit Fund raised Tk20 crore in September 2010 from the capital market at a face value of Tk100 per unit. The fund's total investment in securities stood at Tk15.98 crore on 31 March this year.

At the end of March 2023, its earnings per unit stood at Tk0.62, which was Tk1.53 a year ago. The fund's trustee committee did not approve any dividend for FY22.

Prime Finance Second Mutual Fund raised Tk50 crore in February 2017 at a face value of Tk10. Its total investment in securities stood at Tk19.10 crore at the end of March 2023.

On 31 March, its earnings per unit stood at Tk0.05, which was a loss of Tk0.09 in 2022. The fund's trustee committee approved a 10% cash dividend for the unitholders in FY22.

Rupali Life Insurance First Mutual Fund raised Tk50 crore in February 2015 at a face value of Tk10. Total investment in securities as of 31 March 2023 stood at Tk27.56 crore.

Its loss per unit stood at Tk0.01 at the end of March this year, which was Tk0.56 last year. In FY22, the trustee committee approved a 0.7% cash dividend for the fund's unitholders.

Why the probe

Earlier, after a report that said UFS Asset Management had embezzled Tk158 crore from investors' funds, the BSEC formed an inquiry committee to investigate the matter. 

Syed Hamza Alamgir, managing director of UFS Asset, embezzled the money by showing false reports of assets and fled the country.

Following this incident, the BSEC decided to inspect other asset managers.

There are various allegations about mutual fund misappropriation through unit sales and a lack of good governance and transparency which created mistrust among shareholders of mutual funds.

This January, the BSEC formed three separate committees to inspect assets of Race Asset Management, LR Global Bangladesh, and ICB Asset Management.

Bangladesh / Top News

stocks / Mutual Fund / Prime Finance / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Located at the south-western end of Old Dhaka, Shahidnagar sits along the shores of the Buriganga River. The neighbourhood is congested with buildings and narrow alleys, like the rest of the Old Dhaka area. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Life in Shahidnagar: One of world's densest urban areas

2h | Panorama
CSA draft approved: Old wine in a new bottle?

CSA draft approved: Old wine in a new bottle?

1h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

What to look for when you’re buying a new shower

1d | Habitat
Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves the headquarters of the Southern Military District amid the group&#039;s pullout from the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia on 24 June 2023. File Photo: Reuters/Alexander Ermochenko

Wagner in Africa: The impact of Prighozin's death

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What astronauts have left on the moon

What astronauts have left on the moon

2h | TBS Stories
Everything else banned in French schools

Everything else banned in French schools

14h | TBS World
Nepal to face the No.1 ODI team Pakistan

Nepal to face the No.1 ODI team Pakistan

15h | TBS SPORTS
Which teams have won and lost the most matches in Asia Cup history?

Which teams have won and lost the most matches in Asia Cup history?

19h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day