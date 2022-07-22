Asian stocks set for best week in two months; dollar heavy

Stocks

Reuters
22 July, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 22 July, 2022, 10:20 am

Related News

Asian stocks set for best week in two months; dollar heavy

Reuters
22 July, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 22 July, 2022, 10:20 am
A man wearing a protective face mask following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) walks past a screen displaying the world&#039;s markets indices outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan, March 17, 2020. Photo :Reuters
A man wearing a protective face mask following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) walks past a screen displaying the world's markets indices outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan, March 17, 2020. Photo :Reuters

Asian stock markets were on course for their best week in months and the dollar held off recent record highs after the European Central Bank (ECB) raised rates for the first time in more than a decade and bets on the size of US rate hikes eased.

Japan's Nikkei rose 0.24% on Friday and was on course to make gains for a seventh successive day. It's likely to be the index's best week since March.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.03%, but the index is still set for its best week in about two months.

The euro was trading at $1.019 and on course for its biggest weekly rise against the dollar since late May, after having dipped below parity last week.

The ECB raised interest rates by a bigger-than-expected 50 basis points to zero percent overnight, its first hike in 11 years and ending a policy of negative interest rates that had been in place since 2014.

"While the ECB was never going to move by more than 50 bps – as we have seen from many other central banks – the 50 bp lift still came as a surprise to many," said Susan Kilsby, an economist at ANZ, in a note. "But tightening rates quickly has now become the norm."

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 0.14%, extending gains made the previous day after China's cybersecurity regulator fined Didi Global Inc $1.2 billion, potentially signalling an end to the regulatory crackdown and clearing a path for the ride-hailing giant to list in Hong Kong.

Tech companies are likely to weigh on US stocks today, with Nasdaq futures down 0.68% after Snap Inc's poor earnings release sounded the alarm among investors.

Snap's accompanying warning of the effect of an economic slowdown on internet companies caused the share price to plummet nearly 27% in after-hours trade. Twitter Inc will release its earnings later today. 

Leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin was down 0.48% at $23,017.15 on Friday but is up more than 10% on the week, which would be its best result since March.

Oil prices rose Friday and looked set for their first weekly gain in more than a month. Brent crude futures were up 1.53% to $105.45 a barrel, and US WTI crude futures rose 1.45% to $97.75.

The US Federal Reserve meets to set interest rates next week and expectations of a 100 bp hike have faded in favour of pricing for a 75 bp move.

Top News / World+Biz

Asian Stock Market / Stock Market

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A man waits inside a three-wheeler near a line to buy petrol from a fuel station, amid the country&#039;s economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka on 23 May 2022. Photo: Reuters

The worst inflation situations of all time

40m | Panorama
A move against dollar dominance. Photographer: Bloomberg

The mobile phone is Asia’s hedge against the dollar

40m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Stock markets in dire straits: Can investors turn elsewhere?

1h | Panorama
Torus Vegan Home Made Food Service. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Top vegan restaurants for the Bangali palette

1h | Food

More Videos from TBS

How was the energy crisis of the 70s?

How was the energy crisis of the 70s?

45m | Videos
Countries that are at risk of default after Sri Lanka

Countries that are at risk of default after Sri Lanka

45m | Videos
How are people adapting to load shedding?

How are people adapting to load shedding?

45m | Videos
More unrests feared in Sri Lanka

More unrests feared in Sri Lanka

50m | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

3
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

4
Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case
Bangladesh

Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case

5
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

6
Amanat Shah Lungi is the first brand to introduce stitched lungi in Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From Amanat Shah to Miah: Bangladesh’s lungi giant goes online