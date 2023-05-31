Asian markets tumble as hardline Republicans threaten US debt deal

Stocks

BSS/AFP
31 May, 2023, 11:30 am
Last modified: 31 May, 2023, 11:33 am

Related News

Asian markets tumble as hardline Republicans threaten US debt deal

BSS/AFP
31 May, 2023, 11:30 am
Last modified: 31 May, 2023, 11:33 am
A man wearing a protective face mask following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) walks past a screen displaying the world&#039;s markets indices outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan, March 17, 2020. Photo :Reuters
A man wearing a protective face mask following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) walks past a screen displaying the world's markets indices outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan, March 17, 2020. Photo :Reuters

Asian markets sank Wednesday (31 May) on worries that hardline Republicans could vote down a crucial bill to hike the US borrowing limit and risk a catastrophic default that could hammer an already fragile global economy.

Worries that the Federal Reserve might increase interest rates next month, along with further signs the Chinese recovery was fading, added to the downbeat mood on trading floors.

The buoyant mood that started the week -- after President Joe Biden and the House speaker finalised a debt deal -- was giving way to a fear that the far-right Freedom Caucus could do the unthinkable and torpedo it.

Members on both sides of the political spectrum have raised concerns about the agreement, with Republicans saying it does not have enough spending cuts and the left wing of the Democratic Party unhappy Biden agreed to any limits at all.

While McCarthy has described the deal as "transformational" and expressed confidence the bill will pass, leading Freedom Caucus member Chip Roy called it a "turd sandwich".

"Not one Republican should vote for this deal. It is a bad deal. No one sent us here to borrow an additional $4 trillion to get absolutely nothing in return," Roy said at a Freedom Caucus news conference.

He later warned McCarthy would face a "reckoning". That came as another GOP Representative, Dan Bishop, called party members to vote McCarthy out as speaker.

Still, House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries remained confident, telling Bloomberg Television: "We will be able to get this bill over the finish line tomorrow."

But with the House vote due later Wednesday, nervous investors were shifting out of risk assets, sending Asian markets into the red.

Hong Kong led losses, dropping more than two percent. Shanghai was also well down after data showed China's manufacturing activity contracted even further last month as leaders struggle to kickstart the world's number-two economy.

The country's growth has stalled this year, despite expectations for a surge after strict Covid rules were lifted in November.

There were also big losses in Tokyo, Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Taipei, Wellington, Manila and Jakarta.

Data showing inflation remained sticky in the United States ramped up expectations the Fed will hike rates again next month, denting hopes it will pause after more than a year of tightening.

"More likely than not the Fed will continue to tighten and that is going to lead to a recession," said Shana Sissel at Banrion Capital Management.

"It's going to take time before we start to see the real impact of the Fed policy on the system."

Recession worries were increased by news that US consumer confidence hit a six-month low in May, with the jobs market and future business conditions among the key issues.

The uncertain demand outlook caused by the stuttering US and Chinese economies, as well as long-running tensions between the two powers, also weighed on oil prices.

Both main contracts extended Tuesday's loss of more than four percent, with traders keeping tabs on an upcoming meeting between OPEC and other major producers.

- Key figures around 0230 GMT -

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 1.1% at 30,976.54 (break)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 2.1% at 18,213.63

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.6% at 3,205.39

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0708 from $1.0739 on Tuesday

Dollar/yen: UP at 139.83 yen from 139.80 yen

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2393 from $1.2404

Euro/pound: DOWN at 86.41 pence from 86.48 pence

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.2% at $69.30 per barrel

Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.2% at $73.41 per barrel

New York - Dow: DOWN 0.2% at 33,042.78 (close)

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 1.4% at 7,522.07 (close)

Asian markets / Stock Prices / stocks fall

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

There are more than 20 similar shops on Nilkhet footpath that sell tea, biscuits, crockeries, kitchenwares, bedsheets, mats, manicure sets, etc and all carry the logos and marks of different medicines and pharmaceutical companies in Bangladesh. Photo: Noor A Alam

Uncovering a treasure trove of pharma co gifts in Nilkhet's footpaths

3h | Panorama
Olivier De Schutter. Sketch: TBS

The low-wage specialisation niche in Bangladesh is not a long-term solution: UN Special Rapporteur

21h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jahangirnagar University: A building on its way up, a greenery on its way out

23h | Panorama
Wander Woman has hosted several international trips this year already. Pictured is a trip hosted in Jordan. Photos: Courtesy

Wander Woman: A women-led enterprise making travel safe, accessible for women

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is MS Dhoni retiring?

Is MS Dhoni retiring?

14h | TBS SPORTS
Architectural art on the roof utilizing natural light

Architectural art on the roof utilizing natural light

15h | TBS Stories
Lost necklace found in Titanic wreckage

Lost necklace found in Titanic wreckage

16h | TBS World
Credence's Blue Bell will ensure modern accommodation

Credence's Blue Bell will ensure modern accommodation

17h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

3
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration

4
File Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

US govt's new visa policy does not bother Bangladesh government: Shahriar Alam

5
Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria
Bangladesh

Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria

6
Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget
Budget

Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget