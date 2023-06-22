Asian FX muted; Indonesian rupiah, Philippine peso steady after rate decision

Stocks

Reuters
22 June, 2023, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2023, 03:27 pm

Related News

Asian FX muted; Indonesian rupiah, Philippine peso steady after rate decision

Reuters
22 June, 2023, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2023, 03:27 pm
FILE PHOTO - An investor stands in front of an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai, China, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song
FILE PHOTO - An investor stands in front of an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai, China, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

The Indonesian rupiah and the Philippine peso were largely unchanged on Thursday (22 June) after their central banks kept interest rates on hold as expected, while other Asian currencies were muted after the US Federal Reserve Chair's hawkish tone kept risk sentiment in check.

Bank Indonesia left its policy interest rates unchanged, as expected, extending its pause after inflation last month returned to within the target range for the first time in a year.

The Philippine central bank also kept its benchmark interest rate steady for a second straight meeting, but said it was prepared to leap into action if needed to sustain the downward trend in inflation.

The Indonesian rupiah <IDR=> was flat, while the Philippine peso <PHP=> slipped 0.1%.

"Today's decision extends the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas's "prudent pause" to two meetings and we could see BSP on hold for a couple of more meetings if inflation continues to moderate and head closer to target," Nicholas Mapa, senior economist at ING said in a note.

Meanwhile, Fed Chair Jerome Powell in his remarks to lawmakers in Washington said the outlook for two further 25 basis point rate increases are "a pretty good guess" of where the central bank is heading if the economy continues in its current direction.

"Powell mostly repeated the messages he conveyed at the post-FOMC press conference, seen by the market as not adding to the Fed hawkishness and hence the muted reaction," OCBC analysts wrote.

Around 72% of investors have priced in a quarter-point Fed rate hike in July, with rate cuts seen at the end of the year or early next year, according to CME FedWatch Tool.

Against a basket of currencies, the US dollar index <=USD> was trading flat at 102.02.

The Thai baht <THB=TH> edged 0.4% lower, while the Singapore dollar <SGD=> and Malaysian ringgit <MYR=> weakened about 0.1%. Stocks in Bangkok slipped 0.9% while equities in Kuala Lumpur <.KLSE> rose 0.2%.

Elsewhere, the Russian rouble <RUB=> depreciated 1.1% while the Turkish lira <TRY=> fell 0.1%.

ING economists expect the Central Bank of Turkey to hike the one-week policy rate from 8.50% to 20%.

Markets in China and Taiwan were closed for a public holiday.

Asian market / Asian stocks

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

Asset reconstruction companies necessary to address NPLs

1h | Panorama
The binturong is a completely harmless animal. Photo taken at Lawachara National Park. Photo: Mohammed Mostafa Feeroz

Marvellous and mysterious: The binturongs of Bangladesh

2h | Earth
Bahamoni, Minoti and Oporna visited Italy in 2019. Photo: Courtesy

Munda girls, an Italian priest and their fight against early marriages

4h | Panorama
The recent deaths of Mahbuba Akter Akhi and her baby at Dhaka’s Central Hospital came as no surprise for people who are aware of the state of the healthcare industry in Bangladesh. PHOTO: SHOVY ZIBRAN

From neglect to overreaction: Why it's so hard to get justice for medical negligence

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rescuers race against time tor missing Titan

Rescuers race against time tor missing Titan

20h | TBS World
Introduction of Foreign Transactions in Taka

Introduction of Foreign Transactions in Taka

19h | TBS Economy
Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

23h | TBS Stories
Stratoplane will now fly on Stratosphere

Stratoplane will now fly on Stratosphere

6h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

4
Bangladesh joining BRICS. What now?
Economy

Bangladesh joining BRICS. What now?

5
BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September
Banking

BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September

6
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline