Asia-Pacific capital market regulators’ representatives to join Dhaka meeting

TBS Report
19 February, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2023, 09:50 pm

For the first time, representatives of the capital market regulatory bodies of different countries will gather in Bangladesh as a two-day meeting of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) Asia Pacific region kicks off in Dhaka on Wednesday.

The IOSCO is a leading international policy forum and a global standard-setter for securities regulators. The organisation's membership regulates more than 95% of the world's securities markets in some 130 jurisdictions, and it continues to expand.

The supervisory directors' meeting will start at 9:30am on Wednesday and end at 12noon at the Sheraton Hotel in the capital, Mohammad Rezaul Karim, spokesperson for the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), said in a press release issued on Sunday.

The enforcement director meeting will start at 1:30pm on the same day and continue till 4pm. Both meetings will be presided over by Professor Shibli Rubayat-ul-Islam, chairman of the BSEC and vice chair of the IOSCO-APRC (Asia Pacific Regional Committee).

The APRC plenary session will begin at 9am on the second day, Thursday, and end at 4pm. This will conclude the two-day meeting.

Representatives of the capital market regulatory bodies of other countries in the Asia-Pacific region, including Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, India, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Pakistan, and Nepal, will participate in the meeting.

In the meeting, there will be a discussion on various laws and regulations, the current situation, risks, problems, and ways to overcome them, related to the capital markets of different countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

According to the organisers, by hosting this important international meeting, the country and its capital market will become better known in the international arena.

This will increase the interest and confidence of foreign investors, which will play an important role in the overall development of the capital market, they added.

